Used 2002 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle Bob , 02/17/2007 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought the GMC Safari new in 2002 because I needed a vehicle that would haul our stuff to our cabin in Northern Michigan which also had All Wheel Drive for the mud and snow we frequeny encounter. The truck based Safari was the perfect answer and it has proven to be just that. After 108,000 miles, the only repair it has needed was a an alternator during the first year covered by warranty. Too bad there isn't a comparable vehicle available today. Guess I'll keep it. It's still strong and I expect at least 250,000 miles out of it.

Good, Comfy, Van Kyle Brautigan , 04/17/2004 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I have owned these vans since they came out in 1985. The are roomier, more powerful, and capable than most other minivans on market. These vans have always been reliable besides for a few minor problems. We had to replace brakes at 15,000 miles and GMC wouldn't cover it under warranty which made me angry and made me wonder what the warranty was for.I like the truck- like sensation and this is no woss minivan. The ride is harsh over rough surfaces and it doesn't handle as well as car-based minivans. The interior is cheap plastic and poorly made. Even in the uplevel SLT it is lacking luxury features.

Love it - on my second one akgirl , 06/03/2008 1 of 2 people found this review helpful During the Alaskan winters the side door is great. We all pile in shut the door keep warm and then buckle up. Three kids and friends always fit very comfortable. Lots of room for everyone and their stuff and I can still get groceries.

Safari: The Un-Minivan Tahoe086 , 05/12/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful The Safari is a Mid-Van so I wont have to say its a Mini-Van any way...the V-6 offers great power for a minivan and the towing compacity is great and needed...I am also pleased to note that it is Rear wheel drive which is AWESOME!!