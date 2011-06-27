Used 2002 GMC Safari Minivan Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle
I bought the GMC Safari new in 2002 because I needed a vehicle that would haul our stuff to our cabin in Northern Michigan which also had All Wheel Drive for the mud and snow we frequeny encounter. The truck based Safari was the perfect answer and it has proven to be just that. After 108,000 miles, the only repair it has needed was a an alternator during the first year covered by warranty. Too bad there isn't a comparable vehicle available today. Guess I'll keep it. It's still strong and I expect at least 250,000 miles out of it.
Good, Comfy, Van
I have owned these vans since they came out in 1985. The are roomier, more powerful, and capable than most other minivans on market. These vans have always been reliable besides for a few minor problems. We had to replace brakes at 15,000 miles and GMC wouldn't cover it under warranty which made me angry and made me wonder what the warranty was for.I like the truck- like sensation and this is no woss minivan. The ride is harsh over rough surfaces and it doesn't handle as well as car-based minivans. The interior is cheap plastic and poorly made. Even in the uplevel SLT it is lacking luxury features.
Love it - on my second one
During the Alaskan winters the side door is great. We all pile in shut the door keep warm and then buckle up. Three kids and friends always fit very comfortable. Lots of room for everyone and their stuff and I can still get groceries.
Safari: The Un-Minivan
The Safari is a Mid-Van so I wont have to say its a Mini-Van any way...the V-6 offers great power for a minivan and the towing compacity is great and needed...I am also pleased to note that it is Rear wheel drive which is AWESOME!!
Very Good Mini-Van... Great Value!
Great family vehicle. Reliable and comfortable.
Sponsored cars related to the Safari
Related Used 2002 GMC Safari Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner