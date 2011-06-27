  1. Home
Used 1991 GMC Safari Consumer Reviews

Snow Surfin Safari

miluch, 01/28/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has 210,000 miles and never misses a lick. All major componants are original, no oil consumption, use it to tow regularly, and... it is just awesome in the snow and on ice slick roads.

