Used 2004 GMC Safari Cargo Consumer Reviews

Pretty dam good
Ric1, 03/12/2004
I have been driving Safari's since 1998 this is my second one and I don't think that I will drive anything different. It handles like a dream, has alot of room, and fetures that are right handy.
