Estimated values
2004 GMC Safari Cargo Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,049
|$3,426
|$4,174
|Clean
|$1,902
|$3,179
|$3,872
|Average
|$1,608
|$2,686
|$3,267
|Rough
|$1,314
|$2,193
|$2,662
Estimated values
2004 GMC Safari Cargo AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,454
|$3,825
|$4,572
|Clean
|$2,278
|$3,550
|$4,241
|Average
|$1,926
|$3,000
|$3,579
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,449
|$2,916