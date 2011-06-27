Used 2007 GMC Envoy SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Outstanding Quality and Safety

Dave, 10/31/2006
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

The Envoy Denali is far better than the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot that I drove for years. The Highlander and Pilot are so ugly, and the quality was questionable.. I thought Toyota and Honda were supposed to have good quality? The Envoy Denali has superior performance. The wood trim looks far more premium and the chrome looks fantastic! I will never go back to a Japanese vehicle again.

Good value for your money.

curtis love, 07/14/2006
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I think this SUV for the money is very well built. If you look at other American SUV's costing way more, I think the SLT 4x4 Envoys are about the best out.

Loving it!

Patrick's Denali, 12/28/2006
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I absolutely love driving this vehicle. That V8 w/302 horses under the hood ensures your entry onto the highway is a seamless transition. The ride is extremely comfortable and quiet. It rides just as smooth as my 2006 Lexus GS300 AWD! This is a well built vehicle with nice amenities. The Nav system does eliminate the 6 disc CD, however, I never listen to CDs in the car. I listen to my XM satellite radio. My wife and I test drove all the competitor's product and decided to purchase the Denali. What a great decision!

Love it

El Paso, 01/16/2007
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Test drove Ford Expedition, Explorer, Edge along with testing Nissan, Toyota among others. GMC Envoy Denali had the best comfort, get up and go, and look of all the rest. I chose the CD changer and kids love the entertainment system. XM satellite also complements vehicle. Drives nice and quiet.

LOVE IT, but the wheel bearings

bittymist, 07/30/2014
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 17 people found this review helpful

After testing the cars I wanted first,(a Nissan Maxima and a Buick Enclave, plus a few others) I decided to give this a try. The sales lady had me take it for a whole weekend. (I think I may have frustrated her with my pickiness!) Omg! This was the best suv and downgrading from a full size pickup to this wasn't much of a change either. I got a great deal and it had under 100000 miles, it will probably still run like a top after the next 100000 I put on it. Just one weakness other than the window regulator recall, wheel bearings go bad if you use 4x4 a lot, which I do, oh and they aren't serviceable you have to replace the hub assembly. Other than that this is better by far than I imagined. UPDATE>>>going on my fifth year with this same vehicle and its still running strong, the straight 6 is amazing for my gas mileage and I am getting ready to roll over to 170000 miles still purring like a kitten. ALAS the hub assemblies every other year....rear wiper motor, window washer sprayer, and head lamp relay, only other problems so far;)

