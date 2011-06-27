Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,368
|$2,829
|Clean
|$1,355
|$2,094
|$2,500
|Average
|$995
|$1,544
|$1,840
|Rough
|$634
|$994
|$1,180
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4dr Sport Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,957
|$2,955
|$3,508
|Clean
|$1,728
|$2,612
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,268
|$1,926
|$2,281
|Rough
|$808
|$1,240
|$1,463
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,922
|$4,310
|$5,081
|Clean
|$2,579
|$3,810
|$4,489
|Average
|$1,893
|$2,810
|$3,304
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,809
|$2,119
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,797
|$2,812
|$3,373
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,485
|$2,980
|Average
|$1,164
|$1,833
|$2,193
|Rough
|$742
|$1,180
|$1,407
Estimated values
2002 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Sports Coupe 2dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,106
|$1,595
|$1,869
|Clean
|$976
|$1,410
|$1,651
|Average
|$716
|$1,040
|$1,215
|Rough
|$457
|$670
|$779