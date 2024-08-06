How's the interior of the GV80 Coupe?

The interior is essentially the same as the standard GV80 SUV. The Coupe gets three exclusive interior colors, which are more ostentatious than what's offered in the SUV. But all 2025 GV80s get a panoramic 27-inch OLED display, which is quite nice to look at and easy to use.

The GV80 Coupe will have wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay eventually thanks to an over-the-air update. But for now, you'll need to plug in your phone to project it on the screen using one of two USB-C ports. The wireless phone charger has been updated from previous GV80s and a pair of physical knobs are now in place so you can change the temperature the way god intended.

Unfortunately, that's near the extent of physical controls available in the GV80 Coupe. The interior still heavily relies on flat touchscreens that provide haptic feedback. This isn't a deal-breaker, but it's a nuisance if you're trying to make adjustments while driving.