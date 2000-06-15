Used 1999 Ford Windstar for Sale Near Me

This van has been a total disappointment. We've had problem after problem, some of which left me stranded on the side of the road with my three kids in the car. Problems range from transmission to electrical to mechanical. Every problem that results in a visit to the Ford Service department takes days to fix. I bought the van because of the high safety rating - I didn't feel safe stuck in the breakdown down lane of I-95. I cheaped out and didn't buy the Toyota Sienna back in '99, I won't make the same mistake this time. I hear Ford is getting out of the minivan business due to lack of demand of minivans. They must mean lack of demand of their poorly built piece of garbage van.

