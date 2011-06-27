Used 1999 Ford Windstar Consumer Reviews
Windstar - Maybe it will get you there
This van has been a total disappointment. We've had problem after problem, some of which left me stranded on the side of the road with my three kids in the car. Problems range from transmission to electrical to mechanical. Every problem that results in a visit to the Ford Service department takes days to fix. I bought the van because of the high safety rating - I didn't feel safe stuck in the breakdown down lane of I-95. I cheaped out and didn't buy the Toyota Sienna back in '99, I won't make the same mistake this time. I hear Ford is getting out of the minivan business due to lack of demand of minivans. They must mean lack of demand of their poorly built piece of garbage van.
Done With Fords
I needed a minivan because we were having twins. It was a great vehicle while the kids were infants. Easy to get babies into and out of the vehicle,and was roomy enough for everything. Too many problems were shared between me and another Windstar owner: both had idling problems in the morning; both have a transmission that slips; both have a stuck temp. control switch; and both have a check engine light due to a vacuum leak. It's a safe vehicle that is great on road trips, but it's time for a more reliable vehicle for me.
Never Again
Worst, most unreliable vehicle ever. We are looking at cars and won't even consider Ford after our Windstar experience. Nearing 50K miles needed new transmission. Interior lights and locks don't work properly. Noises galore. Check engine light perpetually on - need to clear this for third time at 60K. Clunky metal squeak from rear of car. Windshield cracked twice above rearview mirror which kept falling off. Tires went bald at 20K. Nightmare.
Transmission Nightmare!
We bought this van with 66,000 miles on it. Once it hit 100,000 miles, it went to pot! We knew the air intake manifold was bad when we bought it, but the dealership gave us the runaround saying they didn't make them anymore so we couldn't get it replaced. Finally found someone to do it years later. It left us stranded in another state when tranny went out around 110,000 miles. B/t tranny and engine work, we spent over $3,000....and then less than a year later....it threw a rod! So to the junkyard it went. I was warned about these before buying them, and I wish I had listened. Please stay far away from these vans!
MONEY PIT! PLEASE DONT BUY!
My husband and I bought this car at 90k miles. We have had nothing but trouble! This car was well maintained with records but around 100k the engine light came on and would not go off no matter what the mechanic fixed. We had to replace the water pump, timing belt and then 5k miles later another water pump. It drains batteries very fast. The worst thing is that the automatic doors jammed and now won't open its to much money to replace them so my kids climb over the front seats to get in the back. The horn quit working also the power locks. Now my mechanic is telling be the freeze plugs need to be replaced and the engine will have to be pulled out. 800 dollars for 49 cent plugs. Horrid!
