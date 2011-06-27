Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,343
|$14,767
|$17,364
|Clean
|$12,056
|$14,424
|$16,939
|Average
|$11,481
|$13,739
|$16,089
|Rough
|$10,906
|$13,053
|$15,239
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,873
|$16,374
|$19,059
|Clean
|$13,550
|$15,994
|$18,593
|Average
|$12,904
|$15,233
|$17,660
|Rough
|$12,258
|$14,473
|$16,727
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,717
|$15,180
|$17,818
|Clean
|$12,421
|$14,828
|$17,382
|Average
|$11,829
|$14,123
|$16,510
|Rough
|$11,237
|$13,418
|$15,638
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,310
|$14,631
|$17,120
|Clean
|$12,024
|$14,291
|$16,701
|Average
|$11,450
|$13,612
|$15,863
|Rough
|$10,877
|$12,932
|$15,025
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium LWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,420
|$17,952
|$20,676
|Clean
|$15,061
|$17,536
|$20,170
|Average
|$14,343
|$16,702
|$19,158
|Rough
|$13,625
|$15,868
|$18,146
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,796
|$15,081
|$17,535
|Clean
|$12,498
|$14,731
|$17,106
|Average
|$11,902
|$14,031
|$16,247
|Rough
|$11,306
|$13,330
|$15,389
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,537
|$14,859
|$17,349
|Clean
|$12,245
|$14,514
|$16,925
|Average
|$11,661
|$13,824
|$16,075
|Rough
|$11,078
|$13,134
|$15,226
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,215
|$15,643
|$18,246
|Clean
|$12,908
|$15,279
|$17,800
|Average
|$12,292
|$14,553
|$16,907
|Rough
|$11,677
|$13,827
|$16,013
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,554
|$14,975
|$17,570
|Clean
|$12,262
|$14,627
|$17,140
|Average
|$11,677
|$13,932
|$16,280
|Rough
|$11,093
|$13,236
|$15,420
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,567
|$15,054
|$17,718
|Clean
|$12,274
|$14,705
|$17,284
|Average
|$11,689
|$14,005
|$16,417
|Rough
|$11,104
|$13,306
|$15,550
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,236
|$15,687
|$18,316
|Clean
|$12,928
|$15,323
|$17,867
|Average
|$12,311
|$14,594
|$16,971
|Rough
|$11,695
|$13,866
|$16,074
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,023
|$15,336
|$17,821
|Clean
|$12,719
|$14,980
|$17,384
|Average
|$12,113
|$14,268
|$16,512
|Rough
|$11,506
|$13,556
|$15,640
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT 4dr Minivan w/Rear 180 Degree Doors LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,465
|$15,899
|$18,512
|Clean
|$13,151
|$15,530
|$18,059
|Average
|$12,524
|$14,791
|$17,152
|Rough
|$11,897
|$14,053
|$16,246
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium SWB 4dr Minivan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,380
|$16,822
|$19,445
|Clean
|$14,045
|$16,431
|$18,969
|Average
|$13,376
|$15,650
|$18,017
|Rough
|$12,706
|$14,869
|$17,066
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate LWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,495
|$15,067
|$17,818
|Clean
|$12,204
|$14,717
|$17,382
|Average
|$11,622
|$14,017
|$16,510
|Rough
|$11,040
|$13,317
|$15,638
Estimated values
2017 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XL 4dr Minivan w/Rear Liftgate SWB (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,640
|$13,814
|$16,145
|Clean
|$11,369
|$13,493
|$15,749
|Average
|$10,827
|$12,851
|$14,959
|Rough
|$10,285
|$12,210
|$14,169