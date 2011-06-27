Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius L Eco 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,319
|$19,398
|$20,798
|Clean
|$17,992
|$19,058
|$20,415
|Average
|$17,337
|$18,377
|$19,649
|Rough
|$16,682
|$17,696
|$18,882
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius XLE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,906
|$24,310
|$26,129
|Clean
|$22,496
|$23,884
|$25,647
|Average
|$21,677
|$23,030
|$24,684
|Rough
|$20,858
|$22,177
|$23,722
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,782
|$26,116
|$27,855
|Clean
|$24,339
|$25,657
|$27,342
|Average
|$23,453
|$24,741
|$26,316
|Rough
|$22,566
|$23,824
|$25,289
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius LE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,916
|$21,298
|$23,077
|Clean
|$19,560
|$20,924
|$22,652
|Average
|$18,847
|$20,176
|$21,802
|Rough
|$18,135
|$19,429
|$20,951
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius LE AWD-e 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,259
|$22,728
|$24,622
|Clean
|$20,879
|$22,329
|$24,168
|Average
|$20,118
|$21,532
|$23,261
|Rough
|$19,358
|$20,734
|$22,354
Estimated values
2019 Toyota Prius XLE 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,058
|$23,428
|$25,202
|Clean
|$21,663
|$23,017
|$24,737
|Average
|$20,875
|$22,195
|$23,809
|Rough
|$20,086
|$21,372
|$22,880