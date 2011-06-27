  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2016 BMW 5 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2016 BMW 5 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,469$21,530$23,606
Clean$18,652$20,630$22,619
Average$17,018$18,830$20,643
Rough$15,384$17,030$18,668
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,322$28,248$31,192
Clean$24,259$27,067$29,887
Average$22,134$24,706$27,277
Rough$20,009$22,344$24,667
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,049$25,496$27,961
Clean$22,082$24,430$26,791
Average$20,147$22,299$24,451
Rough$18,213$20,167$22,111
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,340$24,696$27,069
Clean$21,403$23,664$25,936
Average$19,528$21,599$23,671
Rough$17,653$19,535$21,406
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,849$21,882$23,930
Clean$19,016$20,967$22,928
Average$17,350$19,138$20,926
Rough$15,684$17,309$18,923
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,537$29,099$31,681
Clean$25,423$27,882$30,355
Average$23,196$25,449$27,704
Rough$20,969$23,017$25,053
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,797$27,702$30,627
Clean$23,756$26,544$29,345
Average$21,675$24,228$26,782
Rough$19,594$21,912$24,219
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,966$25,242$27,535
Clean$22,002$24,187$26,383
Average$20,075$22,077$24,079
Rough$18,147$19,966$21,774
Sell my 2016 BMW 5 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 5 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 BMW 5 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,967 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 5 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,967 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 BMW 5 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 BMW 5 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,016 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,967 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 BMW 5 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 BMW 5 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 BMW 5 Series ranges from $15,684 to $23,930, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 BMW 5 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.