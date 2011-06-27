Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,469
|$21,530
|$23,606
|Clean
|$18,652
|$20,630
|$22,619
|Average
|$17,018
|$18,830
|$20,643
|Rough
|$15,384
|$17,030
|$18,668
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,322
|$28,248
|$31,192
|Clean
|$24,259
|$27,067
|$29,887
|Average
|$22,134
|$24,706
|$27,277
|Rough
|$20,009
|$22,344
|$24,667
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,049
|$25,496
|$27,961
|Clean
|$22,082
|$24,430
|$26,791
|Average
|$20,147
|$22,299
|$24,451
|Rough
|$18,213
|$20,167
|$22,111
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,340
|$24,696
|$27,069
|Clean
|$21,403
|$23,664
|$25,936
|Average
|$19,528
|$21,599
|$23,671
|Rough
|$17,653
|$19,535
|$21,406
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,849
|$21,882
|$23,930
|Clean
|$19,016
|$20,967
|$22,928
|Average
|$17,350
|$19,138
|$20,926
|Rough
|$15,684
|$17,309
|$18,923
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,537
|$29,099
|$31,681
|Clean
|$25,423
|$27,882
|$30,355
|Average
|$23,196
|$25,449
|$27,704
|Rough
|$20,969
|$23,017
|$25,053
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,797
|$27,702
|$30,627
|Clean
|$23,756
|$26,544
|$29,345
|Average
|$21,675
|$24,228
|$26,782
|Rough
|$19,594
|$21,912
|$24,219
Estimated values
2016 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,966
|$25,242
|$27,535
|Clean
|$22,002
|$24,187
|$26,383
|Average
|$20,075
|$22,077
|$24,079
|Rough
|$18,147
|$19,966
|$21,774