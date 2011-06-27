Estimated values
2004 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD 4dr SUV (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,344
|$1,860
|$2,134
|Clean
|$1,237
|$1,711
|$1,963
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,412
|$1,621
|Rough
|$808
|$1,112
|$1,279
Estimated values
2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T AWD 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$2,111
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,312
|$1,941
|$2,277
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,602
|$1,881
|Rough
|$857
|$1,263
|$1,484
Estimated values
2004 Volvo XC90 2.5T Fwd 4dr SUV (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$2,070
|$2,455
|Clean
|$1,239
|$1,903
|$2,258
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,571
|$1,865
|Rough
|$809
|$1,238
|$1,472