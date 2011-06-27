Estimated values
1992 Acura Legend L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,233
|$1,606
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,418
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Acura Legend LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,233
|$1,606
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,418
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Acura Legend LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,238
|$1,606
|Clean
|$494
|$1,093
|$1,418
|Average
|$359
|$802
|$1,042
|Rough
|$225
|$511
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Acura Legend L 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,233
|$1,606
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,418
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666
Estimated values
1992 Acura Legend 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$543
|$1,233
|$1,606
|Clean
|$477
|$1,088
|$1,418
|Average
|$347
|$799
|$1,042
|Rough
|$217
|$509
|$666