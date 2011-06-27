Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,253
|$3,052
|$3,492
|Clean
|$2,052
|$2,784
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,649
|$2,246
|$2,567
|Rough
|$1,247
|$1,708
|$1,951
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,348
|$3,149
|$3,591
|Clean
|$2,139
|$2,872
|$3,274
|Average
|$1,719
|$2,317
|$2,641
|Rough
|$1,300
|$1,763
|$2,007
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,022
|$2,621
|$2,952
|Clean
|$1,841
|$2,391
|$2,692
|Average
|$1,480
|$1,929
|$2,171
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,467
|$1,650
Estimated values
2008 Ford Taurus Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,606
|$3,486
|$3,970
|Clean
|$2,373
|$3,179
|$3,620
|Average
|$1,908
|$2,565
|$2,919
|Rough
|$1,442
|$1,951
|$2,219