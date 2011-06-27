Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,378
|$7,807
|$9,111
|Clean
|$6,003
|$7,357
|$8,554
|Average
|$5,254
|$6,456
|$7,441
|Rough
|$4,506
|$5,555
|$6,328
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla LE Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,859
|$9,646
|$11,273
|Clean
|$7,398
|$9,089
|$10,584
|Average
|$6,475
|$7,977
|$9,207
|Rough
|$5,552
|$6,864
|$7,829
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,142
|$8,832
|$10,366
|Clean
|$6,723
|$8,322
|$9,733
|Average
|$5,884
|$7,303
|$8,466
|Rough
|$5,045
|$6,285
|$7,199
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,722
|$8,334
|$9,795
|Clean
|$6,327
|$7,853
|$9,197
|Average
|$5,538
|$6,892
|$8,000
|Rough
|$4,749
|$5,930
|$6,803
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla S Special Edition 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,027
|$9,721
|$11,273
|Clean
|$7,556
|$9,160
|$10,584
|Average
|$6,613
|$8,039
|$9,207
|Rough
|$5,671
|$6,917
|$7,829
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,578
|$9,354
|$10,969
|Clean
|$7,133
|$8,815
|$10,298
|Average
|$6,244
|$7,736
|$8,958
|Rough
|$5,354
|$6,657
|$7,618
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Corolla S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,208
|$8,924
|$10,479
|Clean
|$6,785
|$8,409
|$9,839
|Average
|$5,938
|$7,379
|$8,559
|Rough
|$5,092
|$6,350
|$7,278