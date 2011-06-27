  1. Home
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,078$7,153$8,274
Clean$4,648$6,544$7,568
Average$3,788$5,327$6,156
Rough$2,928$4,109$4,744
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,852$6,697$7,693
Clean$4,441$6,127$7,037
Average$3,619$4,987$5,724
Rough$2,798$3,847$4,411
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,764$6,688$7,728
Clean$4,361$6,119$7,069
Average$3,554$4,981$5,750
Rough$2,747$3,842$4,431
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,575$7,658$8,785
Clean$5,103$7,006$8,035
Average$4,158$5,703$6,536
Rough$3,214$4,399$5,036
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,474$7,518$8,622
Clean$5,011$6,878$7,886
Average$4,084$5,598$6,415
Rough$3,157$4,319$4,943
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,679$3,216$3,505
Clean$2,452$2,942$3,206
Average$1,998$2,395$2,608
Rough$1,545$1,847$2,010
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,581$8,856$10,085
Clean$6,024$8,102$9,225
Average$4,909$6,595$7,503
Rough$3,795$5,087$5,782
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,417$4,858$5,637
Clean$3,127$4,444$5,156
Average$2,549$3,618$4,194
Rough$1,970$2,791$3,232
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,051$8,234$9,412
Clean$5,539$7,533$8,609
Average$4,514$6,131$7,003
Rough$3,489$4,730$5,396
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,997$8,203$9,395
Clean$5,489$7,505$8,593
Average$4,474$6,109$6,989
Rough$3,458$4,713$5,386
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,069$5,755$6,665
Clean$3,725$5,265$6,097
Average$3,036$4,286$4,959
Rough$2,347$3,306$3,821
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,686$3,945$4,627
Clean$2,458$3,610$4,232
Average$2,003$2,938$3,442
Rough$1,549$2,267$2,653
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,655$7,829$9,003
Clean$5,176$7,162$8,235
Average$4,219$5,830$6,699
Rough$3,261$4,497$5,162
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,884$8,101$9,300
Clean$5,386$7,412$8,506
Average$4,389$6,033$6,919
Rough$3,393$4,654$5,332
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,132$7,113$8,184
Clean$4,697$6,508$7,486
Average$3,828$5,297$6,089
Rough$2,959$4,086$4,692
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,325$6,905$7,759
Clean$4,874$6,317$7,097
Average$3,972$5,142$5,773
Rough$3,070$3,967$4,448
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,159$4,988$5,436
Clean$3,807$4,563$4,972
Average$3,103$3,714$4,044
Rough$2,398$2,865$3,117
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,612$6,631$7,721
Clean$4,222$6,067$7,063
Average$3,441$4,938$5,745
Rough$2,660$3,809$4,427
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,650$7,448$8,418
Clean$5,172$6,814$7,700
Average$4,215$5,546$6,263
Rough$3,258$4,278$4,826
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,383$6,171$7,137
Clean$4,012$5,646$6,528
Average$3,270$4,596$5,310
Rough$2,528$3,545$4,092
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,926$7,972$9,076
Clean$5,424$7,293$8,302
Average$4,421$5,936$6,753
Rough$3,417$4,580$5,203
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,124$5,825$6,745
Clean$3,775$5,329$6,169
Average$3,077$4,338$5,018
Rough$2,378$3,346$3,867
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,470$4,762$5,459
Clean$3,177$4,357$4,994
Average$2,589$3,546$4,062
Rough$2,001$2,736$3,130
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,475$7,465$8,540
Clean$5,012$6,830$7,811
Average$4,084$5,559$6,354
Rough$3,157$4,289$4,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,241$7,415$8,590
Clean$4,797$6,784$7,857
Average$3,909$5,522$6,391
Rough$3,022$4,260$4,925
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,471$6,453$7,524
Clean$4,092$5,904$6,882
Average$3,335$4,806$5,597
Rough$2,578$3,707$4,313
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,723$9,132$10,973
Clean$5,238$8,355$10,036
Average$4,269$6,800$8,164
Rough$3,300$5,246$6,291
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,272$8,589$9,841
Clean$5,741$7,858$9,001
Average$4,679$6,396$7,321
Rough$3,616$4,934$5,642
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,371$8,370$9,451
Clean$5,831$7,658$8,644
Average$4,753$6,233$7,031
Rough$3,674$4,809$5,418
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,715$8,135$9,444
Clean$5,231$7,443$8,638
Average$4,263$6,058$7,026
Rough$3,295$4,674$5,414
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,371$4,549$5,185
Clean$3,086$4,162$4,743
Average$2,515$3,388$3,858
Rough$1,944$2,613$2,973
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,885$4,817$5,320
Clean$3,556$4,407$4,866
Average$2,898$3,587$3,958
Rough$2,240$2,767$3,050
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,057$7,018$8,079
Clean$4,629$6,421$7,389
Average$3,773$5,226$6,010
Rough$2,916$4,032$4,632
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,349$4,453$5,051
Clean$3,065$4,074$4,620
Average$2,498$3,316$3,758
Rough$1,931$2,558$2,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,851$6,136$6,830
Clean$4,440$5,614$6,248
Average$3,618$4,570$5,082
Rough$2,797$3,525$3,916
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,487$7,658$8,831
Clean$5,022$7,006$8,078
Average$4,093$5,703$6,570
Rough$3,164$4,399$5,063
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,567$5,089$5,911
Clean$3,265$4,656$5,407
Average$2,661$3,790$4,398
Rough$2,057$2,924$3,389
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,071$7,100$8,196
Clean$4,642$6,496$7,496
Average$3,783$5,287$6,097
Rough$2,924$4,079$4,699
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,673$4,037$4,773
Clean$2,447$3,693$4,366
Average$1,994$3,006$3,551
Rough$1,541$2,319$2,737
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,569$6,353$7,316
Clean$4,182$5,812$6,692
Average$3,408$4,731$5,443
Rough$2,635$3,650$4,195
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,573$6,405$7,395
Clean$4,185$5,860$6,764
Average$3,411$4,770$5,502
Rough$2,637$3,680$4,240
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,351$4,847$5,656
Clean$3,067$4,435$5,173
Average$2,500$3,610$4,208
Rough$1,932$2,785$3,243
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,500$7,579$8,701
Clean$5,034$6,934$7,959
Average$4,103$5,644$6,474
Rough$3,171$4,354$4,989
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,378$6,151$7,110
Clean$4,007$5,628$6,504
Average$3,266$4,581$5,290
Rough$2,524$3,534$4,076
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,046$7,004$8,063
Clean$4,618$6,408$7,375
Average$3,764$5,216$5,999
Rough$2,909$4,024$4,623
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,007$4,211$4,861
Clean$2,752$3,853$4,446
Average$2,243$3,136$3,617
Rough$1,734$2,419$2,787
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,761$6,798$7,899
Clean$4,358$6,220$7,225
Average$3,551$5,063$5,877
Rough$2,745$3,906$4,529
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,078$6,939$7,944
Clean$4,648$6,348$7,266
Average$3,788$5,167$5,910
Rough$2,928$3,986$4,554
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,413$7,470$8,581
Clean$4,955$6,834$7,849
Average$4,038$5,563$6,384
Rough$3,122$4,291$4,920
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,447 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,693 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,447 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,693 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,447 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,693 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ranges from $1,541 to $4,773, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.