Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,078
|$7,153
|$8,274
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,544
|$7,568
|Average
|$3,788
|$5,327
|$6,156
|Rough
|$2,928
|$4,109
|$4,744
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,852
|$6,697
|$7,693
|Clean
|$4,441
|$6,127
|$7,037
|Average
|$3,619
|$4,987
|$5,724
|Rough
|$2,798
|$3,847
|$4,411
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,764
|$6,688
|$7,728
|Clean
|$4,361
|$6,119
|$7,069
|Average
|$3,554
|$4,981
|$5,750
|Rough
|$2,747
|$3,842
|$4,431
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,575
|$7,658
|$8,785
|Clean
|$5,103
|$7,006
|$8,035
|Average
|$4,158
|$5,703
|$6,536
|Rough
|$3,214
|$4,399
|$5,036
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,474
|$7,518
|$8,622
|Clean
|$5,011
|$6,878
|$7,886
|Average
|$4,084
|$5,598
|$6,415
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,319
|$4,943
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,679
|$3,216
|$3,505
|Clean
|$2,452
|$2,942
|$3,206
|Average
|$1,998
|$2,395
|$2,608
|Rough
|$1,545
|$1,847
|$2,010
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,581
|$8,856
|$10,085
|Clean
|$6,024
|$8,102
|$9,225
|Average
|$4,909
|$6,595
|$7,503
|Rough
|$3,795
|$5,087
|$5,782
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,417
|$4,858
|$5,637
|Clean
|$3,127
|$4,444
|$5,156
|Average
|$2,549
|$3,618
|$4,194
|Rough
|$1,970
|$2,791
|$3,232
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,051
|$8,234
|$9,412
|Clean
|$5,539
|$7,533
|$8,609
|Average
|$4,514
|$6,131
|$7,003
|Rough
|$3,489
|$4,730
|$5,396
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 SS 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,997
|$8,203
|$9,395
|Clean
|$5,489
|$7,505
|$8,593
|Average
|$4,474
|$6,109
|$6,989
|Rough
|$3,458
|$4,713
|$5,386
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,069
|$5,755
|$6,665
|Clean
|$3,725
|$5,265
|$6,097
|Average
|$3,036
|$4,286
|$4,959
|Rough
|$2,347
|$3,306
|$3,821
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,686
|$3,945
|$4,627
|Clean
|$2,458
|$3,610
|$4,232
|Average
|$2,003
|$2,938
|$3,442
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,267
|$2,653
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,655
|$7,829
|$9,003
|Clean
|$5,176
|$7,162
|$8,235
|Average
|$4,219
|$5,830
|$6,699
|Rough
|$3,261
|$4,497
|$5,162
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,884
|$8,101
|$9,300
|Clean
|$5,386
|$7,412
|$8,506
|Average
|$4,389
|$6,033
|$6,919
|Rough
|$3,393
|$4,654
|$5,332
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,132
|$7,113
|$8,184
|Clean
|$4,697
|$6,508
|$7,486
|Average
|$3,828
|$5,297
|$6,089
|Rough
|$2,959
|$4,086
|$4,692
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,325
|$6,905
|$7,759
|Clean
|$4,874
|$6,317
|$7,097
|Average
|$3,972
|$5,142
|$5,773
|Rough
|$3,070
|$3,967
|$4,448
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,159
|$4,988
|$5,436
|Clean
|$3,807
|$4,563
|$4,972
|Average
|$3,103
|$3,714
|$4,044
|Rough
|$2,398
|$2,865
|$3,117
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,612
|$6,631
|$7,721
|Clean
|$4,222
|$6,067
|$7,063
|Average
|$3,441
|$4,938
|$5,745
|Rough
|$2,660
|$3,809
|$4,427
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,650
|$7,448
|$8,418
|Clean
|$5,172
|$6,814
|$7,700
|Average
|$4,215
|$5,546
|$6,263
|Rough
|$3,258
|$4,278
|$4,826
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,383
|$6,171
|$7,137
|Clean
|$4,012
|$5,646
|$6,528
|Average
|$3,270
|$4,596
|$5,310
|Rough
|$2,528
|$3,545
|$4,092
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,926
|$7,972
|$9,076
|Clean
|$5,424
|$7,293
|$8,302
|Average
|$4,421
|$5,936
|$6,753
|Rough
|$3,417
|$4,580
|$5,203
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,124
|$5,825
|$6,745
|Clean
|$3,775
|$5,329
|$6,169
|Average
|$3,077
|$4,338
|$5,018
|Rough
|$2,378
|$3,346
|$3,867
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,470
|$4,762
|$5,459
|Clean
|$3,177
|$4,357
|$4,994
|Average
|$2,589
|$3,546
|$4,062
|Rough
|$2,001
|$2,736
|$3,130
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,475
|$7,465
|$8,540
|Clean
|$5,012
|$6,830
|$7,811
|Average
|$4,084
|$5,559
|$6,354
|Rough
|$3,157
|$4,289
|$4,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,241
|$7,415
|$8,590
|Clean
|$4,797
|$6,784
|$7,857
|Average
|$3,909
|$5,522
|$6,391
|Rough
|$3,022
|$4,260
|$4,925
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,471
|$6,453
|$7,524
|Clean
|$4,092
|$5,904
|$6,882
|Average
|$3,335
|$4,806
|$5,597
|Rough
|$2,578
|$3,707
|$4,313
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,723
|$9,132
|$10,973
|Clean
|$5,238
|$8,355
|$10,036
|Average
|$4,269
|$6,800
|$8,164
|Rough
|$3,300
|$5,246
|$6,291
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,272
|$8,589
|$9,841
|Clean
|$5,741
|$7,858
|$9,001
|Average
|$4,679
|$6,396
|$7,321
|Rough
|$3,616
|$4,934
|$5,642
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,371
|$8,370
|$9,451
|Clean
|$5,831
|$7,658
|$8,644
|Average
|$4,753
|$6,233
|$7,031
|Rough
|$3,674
|$4,809
|$5,418
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB w/Sport Package (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,715
|$8,135
|$9,444
|Clean
|$5,231
|$7,443
|$8,638
|Average
|$4,263
|$6,058
|$7,026
|Rough
|$3,295
|$4,674
|$5,414
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,371
|$4,549
|$5,185
|Clean
|$3,086
|$4,162
|$4,743
|Average
|$2,515
|$3,388
|$3,858
|Rough
|$1,944
|$2,613
|$2,973
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,885
|$4,817
|$5,320
|Clean
|$3,556
|$4,407
|$4,866
|Average
|$2,898
|$3,587
|$3,958
|Rough
|$2,240
|$2,767
|$3,050
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,057
|$7,018
|$8,079
|Clean
|$4,629
|$6,421
|$7,389
|Average
|$3,773
|$5,226
|$6,010
|Rough
|$2,916
|$4,032
|$4,632
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,349
|$4,453
|$5,051
|Clean
|$3,065
|$4,074
|$4,620
|Average
|$2,498
|$3,316
|$3,758
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,558
|$2,896
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,851
|$6,136
|$6,830
|Clean
|$4,440
|$5,614
|$6,248
|Average
|$3,618
|$4,570
|$5,082
|Rough
|$2,797
|$3,525
|$3,916
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,487
|$7,658
|$8,831
|Clean
|$5,022
|$7,006
|$8,078
|Average
|$4,093
|$5,703
|$6,570
|Rough
|$3,164
|$4,399
|$5,063
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,567
|$5,089
|$5,911
|Clean
|$3,265
|$4,656
|$5,407
|Average
|$2,661
|$3,790
|$4,398
|Rough
|$2,057
|$2,924
|$3,389
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,071
|$7,100
|$8,196
|Clean
|$4,642
|$6,496
|$7,496
|Average
|$3,783
|$5,287
|$6,097
|Rough
|$2,924
|$4,079
|$4,699
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,673
|$4,037
|$4,773
|Clean
|$2,447
|$3,693
|$4,366
|Average
|$1,994
|$3,006
|$3,551
|Rough
|$1,541
|$2,319
|$2,737
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,569
|$6,353
|$7,316
|Clean
|$4,182
|$5,812
|$6,692
|Average
|$3,408
|$4,731
|$5,443
|Rough
|$2,635
|$3,650
|$4,195
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,573
|$6,405
|$7,395
|Clean
|$4,185
|$5,860
|$6,764
|Average
|$3,411
|$4,770
|$5,502
|Rough
|$2,637
|$3,680
|$4,240
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,351
|$4,847
|$5,656
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,435
|$5,173
|Average
|$2,500
|$3,610
|$4,208
|Rough
|$1,932
|$2,785
|$3,243
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,500
|$7,579
|$8,701
|Clean
|$5,034
|$6,934
|$7,959
|Average
|$4,103
|$5,644
|$6,474
|Rough
|$3,171
|$4,354
|$4,989
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS2 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,378
|$6,151
|$7,110
|Clean
|$4,007
|$5,628
|$6,504
|Average
|$3,266
|$4,581
|$5,290
|Rough
|$2,524
|$3,534
|$4,076
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT2 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,046
|$7,004
|$8,063
|Clean
|$4,618
|$6,408
|$7,375
|Average
|$3,764
|$5,216
|$5,999
|Rough
|$2,909
|$4,024
|$4,623
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 2dr Regular Cab 8 ft. LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,007
|$4,211
|$4,861
|Clean
|$2,752
|$3,853
|$4,446
|Average
|$2,243
|$3,136
|$3,617
|Rough
|$1,734
|$2,419
|$2,787
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS 4dr Extended Cab 8 ft. LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,761
|$6,798
|$7,899
|Clean
|$4,358
|$6,220
|$7,225
|Average
|$3,551
|$5,063
|$5,877
|Rough
|$2,745
|$3,906
|$4,529
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,078
|$6,939
|$7,944
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,348
|$7,266
|Average
|$3,788
|$5,167
|$5,910
|Rough
|$2,928
|$3,986
|$4,554
Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT3 4dr Extended Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,413
|$7,470
|$8,581
|Clean
|$4,955
|$6,834
|$7,849
|Average
|$4,038
|$5,563
|$6,384
|Rough
|$3,122
|$4,291
|$4,920