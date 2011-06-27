  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry
  4. 2020 Toyota Camry
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Toyota Camry Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,519$22,487$23,729
Clean$21,264$22,225$23,439
Average$20,753$21,701$22,860
Rough$20,243$21,177$22,281
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,385$28,350$29,601
Clean$27,060$28,019$29,240
Average$26,410$27,358$28,517
Rough$25,761$26,697$27,795
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,115$24,082$25,326
Clean$22,840$23,802$25,017
Average$22,292$23,240$24,399
Rough$21,744$22,679$23,781
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,819$25,785$27,032
Clean$24,524$25,485$26,702
Average$23,936$24,884$26,043
Rough$23,347$24,283$25,383
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,204$26,859$27,729
Clean$25,893$26,546$27,390
Average$25,271$25,920$26,714
Rough$24,650$25,294$26,037
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,236$25,203$26,449
Clean$23,949$24,910$26,127
Average$23,374$24,322$25,481
Rough$22,799$23,735$24,836
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,955$27,920$29,171
Clean$26,636$27,595$28,815
Average$25,996$26,944$28,103
Rough$25,357$26,293$27,391
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,786$22,755$23,997
Clean$21,528$22,490$23,704
Average$21,011$21,959$23,118
Rough$20,494$21,429$22,532
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,407$28,372$29,624
Clean$27,082$28,042$29,262
Average$26,432$27,380$28,539
Rough$25,782$26,719$27,816
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,236$24,204$25,448
Clean$22,960$23,921$25,137
Average$22,409$23,357$24,516
Rough$21,858$22,793$23,895
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,653$24,621$25,865
Clean$23,373$24,334$25,550
Average$22,812$23,760$24,918
Rough$22,251$23,186$24,287
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,186$29,882$30,810
Clean$28,840$29,534$30,434
Average$28,147$28,837$29,682
Rough$27,455$28,141$28,930
Sell my 2020 Toyota Camry with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Toyota Camry on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,802 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,802 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Toyota Camry, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Toyota Camry with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,840 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,802 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Toyota Camry. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Toyota Camry and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Toyota Camry ranges from $21,744 to $25,326, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Toyota Camry is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.