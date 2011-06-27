Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,519
|$22,487
|$23,729
|Clean
|$21,264
|$22,225
|$23,439
|Average
|$20,753
|$21,701
|$22,860
|Rough
|$20,243
|$21,177
|$22,281
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,385
|$28,350
|$29,601
|Clean
|$27,060
|$28,019
|$29,240
|Average
|$26,410
|$27,358
|$28,517
|Rough
|$25,761
|$26,697
|$27,795
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,115
|$24,082
|$25,326
|Clean
|$22,840
|$23,802
|$25,017
|Average
|$22,292
|$23,240
|$24,399
|Rough
|$21,744
|$22,679
|$23,781
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,819
|$25,785
|$27,032
|Clean
|$24,524
|$25,485
|$26,702
|Average
|$23,936
|$24,884
|$26,043
|Rough
|$23,347
|$24,283
|$25,383
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,204
|$26,859
|$27,729
|Clean
|$25,893
|$26,546
|$27,390
|Average
|$25,271
|$25,920
|$26,714
|Rough
|$24,650
|$25,294
|$26,037
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,236
|$25,203
|$26,449
|Clean
|$23,949
|$24,910
|$26,127
|Average
|$23,374
|$24,322
|$25,481
|Rough
|$22,799
|$23,735
|$24,836
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,955
|$27,920
|$29,171
|Clean
|$26,636
|$27,595
|$28,815
|Average
|$25,996
|$26,944
|$28,103
|Rough
|$25,357
|$26,293
|$27,391
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,786
|$22,755
|$23,997
|Clean
|$21,528
|$22,490
|$23,704
|Average
|$21,011
|$21,959
|$23,118
|Rough
|$20,494
|$21,429
|$22,532
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,407
|$28,372
|$29,624
|Clean
|$27,082
|$28,042
|$29,262
|Average
|$26,432
|$27,380
|$28,539
|Rough
|$25,782
|$26,719
|$27,816
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,236
|$24,204
|$25,448
|Clean
|$22,960
|$23,921
|$25,137
|Average
|$22,409
|$23,357
|$24,516
|Rough
|$21,858
|$22,793
|$23,895
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,653
|$24,621
|$25,865
|Clean
|$23,373
|$24,334
|$25,550
|Average
|$22,812
|$23,760
|$24,918
|Rough
|$22,251
|$23,186
|$24,287
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Camry TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,186
|$29,882
|$30,810
|Clean
|$28,840
|$29,534
|$30,434
|Average
|$28,147
|$28,837
|$29,682
|Rough
|$27,455
|$28,141
|$28,930