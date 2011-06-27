Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,995
|$37,794
|$38,771
|Clean
|$36,490
|$37,275
|$38,236
|Average
|$35,480
|$36,239
|$37,166
|Rough
|$34,470
|$35,202
|$36,096
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,922
|$41,698
|$42,647
|Clean
|$40,363
|$41,126
|$42,059
|Average
|$39,247
|$39,982
|$40,882
|Rough
|$38,130
|$38,838
|$39,705
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,977
|$43,791
|$44,789
|Clean
|$42,390
|$43,190
|$44,170
|Average
|$41,217
|$41,989
|$42,934
|Rough
|$40,044
|$40,788
|$41,698
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,501
|$45,345
|$46,378
|Clean
|$43,893
|$44,723
|$45,738
|Average
|$42,679
|$43,479
|$44,458
|Rough
|$41,464
|$42,235
|$43,178
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,260
|$48,156
|$49,253
|Clean
|$46,615
|$47,496
|$48,574
|Average
|$45,325
|$46,175
|$47,214
|Rough
|$44,035
|$44,854
|$45,855
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,147
|$39,063
|$40,185
|Clean
|$37,627
|$38,527
|$39,631
|Average
|$36,585
|$37,456
|$38,522
|Rough
|$35,544
|$36,384
|$37,412
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,574
|$40,324
|$41,242
|Clean
|$39,034
|$39,771
|$40,673
|Average
|$37,954
|$38,665
|$39,535
|Rough
|$36,874
|$37,559
|$38,396
Estimated values
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,643
|$46,509
|$47,568
|Clean
|$45,020
|$45,871
|$46,911
|Average
|$43,775
|$44,595
|$45,599
|Rough
|$42,529
|$43,319
|$44,286