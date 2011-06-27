Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$1,806
|$1,964
|Clean
|$1,317
|$1,613
|$1,760
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,228
|$1,351
|Rough
|$688
|$843
|$942
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,066
|$3,229
|$3,814
|Clean
|$1,845
|$2,885
|$3,418
|Average
|$1,405
|$2,196
|$2,624
|Rough
|$964
|$1,508
|$1,830
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,556
|$2,903
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,283
|$2,601
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,738
|$1,996
|Rough
|$865
|$1,193
|$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,426
|$3,763
|$4,435
|Clean
|$2,167
|$3,362
|$3,973
|Average
|$1,650
|$2,559
|$3,050
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,757
|$2,127
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,262
|$3,442
|$4,034
|Clean
|$2,021
|$3,075
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,539
|$2,341
|$2,775
|Rough
|$1,056
|$1,607
|$1,935
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,955
|$2,746
|$3,139
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,453
|$2,812
|Average
|$1,329
|$1,868
|$2,159
|Rough
|$912
|$1,282
|$1,506
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,711
|$2,676
|$3,161
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,391
|$2,832
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,820
|$2,175
|Rough
|$798
|$1,249
|$1,517
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,887
|$2,952
|$3,487
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,637
|$3,124
|Average
|$1,283
|$2,008
|$2,399
|Rough
|$881
|$1,378
|$1,673
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,772
|$4,336
|$5,122
|Clean
|$2,477
|$3,874
|$4,589
|Average
|$1,885
|$2,950
|$3,523
|Rough
|$1,294
|$2,025
|$2,457
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,229
|$3,053
|$3,458
|Clean
|$1,992
|$2,727
|$3,098
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,076
|$2,379
|Rough
|$1,041
|$1,426
|$1,659
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$3,071
|$3,616
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,743
|$3,240
|Average
|$1,350
|$2,089
|$2,487
|Rough
|$927
|$1,434
|$1,735
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,843
|$2,884
|$3,406
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,577
|$3,052
|Average
|$1,254
|$1,962
|$2,343
|Rough
|$860
|$1,347
|$1,634
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,176
|$2,924
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,944
|$2,612
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,480
|$1,989
|$2,264
|Rough
|$1,015
|$1,365
|$1,579
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,699
|$3,188
|Clean
|$1,541
|$2,411
|$2,856
|Average
|$1,173
|$1,836
|$2,193
|Rough
|$805
|$1,260
|$1,529
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,864
|$3,384
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,558
|$3,032
|Average
|$1,245
|$1,948
|$2,327
|Rough
|$854
|$1,337
|$1,623
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,597
|$3,583
|$4,068
|Clean
|$2,320
|$3,201
|$3,645
|Average
|$1,766
|$2,437
|$2,798
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,673
|$1,952
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,059
|$2,831
|$3,211
|Clean
|$1,840
|$2,529
|$2,877
|Average
|$1,400
|$1,925
|$2,208
|Rough
|$961
|$1,322
|$1,540
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,018
|$3,158
|$3,730
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,821
|$3,342
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,148
|$2,566
|Rough
|$942
|$1,474
|$1,789
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,100
|$3,261
|$3,844
|Clean
|$1,876
|$2,913
|$3,444
|Average
|$1,428
|$2,218
|$2,644
|Rough
|$980
|$1,523
|$1,844
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,403
|$4,018
|Clean
|$1,945
|$3,040
|$3,600
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,314
|$2,764
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,589
|$1,927
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,840
|$3,888
|$4,404
|Clean
|$2,537
|$3,474
|$3,946
|Average
|$1,931
|$2,644
|$3,029
|Rough
|$1,326
|$1,815
|$2,113
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$2,547
|$2,862
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,275
|$2,564
|Average
|$1,295
|$1,732
|$1,969
|Rough
|$889
|$1,189
|$1,373
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,946
|$3,043
|$3,595
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,718
|$3,221
|Average
|$1,323
|$2,069
|$2,473
|Rough
|$908
|$1,421
|$1,724
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,896
|$2,966
|$3,504
|Clean
|$1,694
|$2,650
|$3,139
|Average
|$1,289
|$2,017
|$2,410
|Rough
|$885
|$1,385
|$1,681
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,955
|$3,057
|$3,611
|Clean
|$1,746
|$2,731
|$3,235
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,079
|$2,484
|Rough
|$912
|$1,427
|$1,732
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,340
|$3,207
|$3,634
|Clean
|$2,091
|$2,865
|$3,256
|Average
|$1,592
|$2,182
|$2,499
|Rough
|$1,092
|$1,498
|$1,743
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,886
|$2,663
|$3,048
|Clean
|$1,685
|$2,379
|$2,731
|Average
|$1,282
|$1,811
|$2,096
|Rough
|$880
|$1,244
|$1,462
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,437
|$2,879
|Clean
|$1,391
|$2,177
|$2,579
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,658
|$1,980
|Rough
|$727
|$1,138
|$1,381
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,031
|$2,411
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,814
|$2,160
|Average
|$868
|$1,381
|$1,659
|Rough
|$596
|$948
|$1,157
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,177
|$3,350
|$3,938
|Clean
|$1,945
|$2,993
|$3,528
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,279
|$2,709
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,564
|$1,889