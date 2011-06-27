  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$1,806$1,964
Clean$1,317$1,613$1,760
Average$1,003$1,228$1,351
Rough$688$843$942
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,066$3,229$3,814
Clean$1,845$2,885$3,418
Average$1,405$2,196$2,624
Rough$964$1,508$1,830
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,852$2,556$2,903
Clean$1,655$2,283$2,601
Average$1,260$1,738$1,996
Rough$865$1,193$1,392
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,426$3,763$4,435
Clean$2,167$3,362$3,973
Average$1,650$2,559$3,050
Rough$1,132$1,757$2,127
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,262$3,442$4,034
Clean$2,021$3,075$3,614
Average$1,539$2,341$2,775
Rough$1,056$1,607$1,935
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,955$2,746$3,139
Clean$1,746$2,453$2,812
Average$1,329$1,868$2,159
Rough$912$1,282$1,506
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,711$2,676$3,161
Clean$1,528$2,391$2,832
Average$1,163$1,820$2,175
Rough$798$1,249$1,517
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,887$2,952$3,487
Clean$1,686$2,637$3,124
Average$1,283$2,008$2,399
Rough$881$1,378$1,673
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,772$4,336$5,122
Clean$2,477$3,874$4,589
Average$1,885$2,950$3,523
Rough$1,294$2,025$2,457
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,229$3,053$3,458
Clean$1,992$2,727$3,098
Average$1,516$2,076$2,379
Rough$1,041$1,426$1,659
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,985$3,071$3,616
Clean$1,774$2,743$3,240
Average$1,350$2,089$2,487
Rough$927$1,434$1,735
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,843$2,884$3,406
Clean$1,647$2,577$3,052
Average$1,254$1,962$2,343
Rough$860$1,347$1,634
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,176$2,924$3,292
Clean$1,944$2,612$2,949
Average$1,480$1,989$2,264
Rough$1,015$1,365$1,579
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$2,699$3,188
Clean$1,541$2,411$2,856
Average$1,173$1,836$2,193
Rough$805$1,260$1,529
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,831$2,864$3,384
Clean$1,635$2,558$3,032
Average$1,245$1,948$2,327
Rough$854$1,337$1,623
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,597$3,583$4,068
Clean$2,320$3,201$3,645
Average$1,766$2,437$2,798
Rough$1,212$1,673$1,952
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,059$2,831$3,211
Clean$1,840$2,529$2,877
Average$1,400$1,925$2,208
Rough$961$1,322$1,540
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,018$3,158$3,730
Clean$1,803$2,821$3,342
Average$1,373$2,148$2,566
Rough$942$1,474$1,789
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,100$3,261$3,844
Clean$1,876$2,913$3,444
Average$1,428$2,218$2,644
Rough$980$1,523$1,844
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,177$3,403$4,018
Clean$1,945$3,040$3,600
Average$1,480$2,314$2,764
Rough$1,016$1,589$1,927
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,840$3,888$4,404
Clean$2,537$3,474$3,946
Average$1,931$2,644$3,029
Rough$1,326$1,815$2,113
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,905$2,547$2,862
Clean$1,702$2,275$2,564
Average$1,295$1,732$1,969
Rough$889$1,189$1,373
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,946$3,043$3,595
Clean$1,738$2,718$3,221
Average$1,323$2,069$2,473
Rough$908$1,421$1,724
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,896$2,966$3,504
Clean$1,694$2,650$3,139
Average$1,289$2,017$2,410
Rough$885$1,385$1,681
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,955$3,057$3,611
Clean$1,746$2,731$3,235
Average$1,329$2,079$2,484
Rough$912$1,427$1,732
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,340$3,207$3,634
Clean$2,091$2,865$3,256
Average$1,592$2,182$2,499
Rough$1,092$1,498$1,743
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,886$2,663$3,048
Clean$1,685$2,379$2,731
Average$1,282$1,811$2,096
Rough$880$1,244$1,462
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,437$2,879
Clean$1,391$2,177$2,579
Average$1,059$1,658$1,980
Rough$727$1,138$1,381
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,031$2,411
Clean$1,140$1,814$2,160
Average$868$1,381$1,659
Rough$596$948$1,157
Estimated values
1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,177$3,350$3,938
Clean$1,945$2,993$3,528
Average$1,480$2,279$2,709
Rough$1,016$1,564$1,889
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,814 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,814 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,140 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,814 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $596 to $2,411, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.