Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,261
|$25,893
|$28,643
|Clean
|$22,671
|$25,228
|$27,896
|Average
|$21,491
|$23,896
|$26,402
|Rough
|$20,311
|$22,565
|$24,908
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,469
|$22,062
|$24,768
|Clean
|$18,976
|$21,495
|$24,122
|Average
|$17,988
|$20,360
|$22,830
|Rough
|$17,000
|$19,226
|$21,538
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,699
|$21,213
|$23,838
|Clean
|$18,224
|$20,668
|$23,216
|Average
|$17,276
|$19,577
|$21,973
|Rough
|$16,327
|$18,487
|$20,729
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,097
|$19,412
|$21,829
|Clean
|$16,663
|$18,913
|$21,260
|Average
|$15,796
|$17,915
|$20,121
|Rough
|$14,929
|$16,917
|$18,983
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,413
|$33,258
|$36,228
|Clean
|$29,642
|$32,403
|$35,284
|Average
|$28,099
|$30,693
|$33,394
|Rough
|$26,556
|$28,983
|$31,505
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,503
|$27,185
|$29,985
|Clean
|$23,882
|$26,486
|$29,203
|Average
|$22,639
|$25,089
|$27,639
|Rough
|$21,396
|$23,691
|$26,075
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,530
|$23,097
|$25,777
|Clean
|$20,009
|$22,503
|$25,105
|Average
|$18,968
|$21,316
|$23,761
|Rough
|$17,926
|$20,129
|$22,416
Estimated values
2017 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,225
|$29,119
|$32,141
|Clean
|$25,560
|$28,371
|$31,303
|Average
|$24,229
|$26,874
|$29,627
|Rough
|$22,899
|$25,376
|$27,950