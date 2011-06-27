Estimated values
1990 Chevrolet Caprice 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,408
|$1,814
|Clean
|$545
|$1,244
|$1,607
|Average
|$398
|$914
|$1,193
|Rough
|$250
|$585
|$778
1990 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Brougham 4dr Sedan with no options
1990 Chevrolet Caprice Classic LS Brougham 4dr Sedan with no options
1990 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 4dr Wagon with no options
1990 Chevrolet Caprice Classic 4dr Sedan with no options
