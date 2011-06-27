Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,105
|$1,871
|$2,286
|Clean
|$976
|$1,657
|$2,025
|Average
|$718
|$1,228
|$1,504
|Rough
|$459
|$800
|$983
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,639
|$2,457
|$2,902
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,176
|$2,572
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,613
|$1,910
|Rough
|$681
|$1,051
|$1,248
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,438
|$2,962
|Clean
|$1,301
|$2,159
|$2,624
|Average
|$957
|$1,601
|$1,949
|Rough
|$613
|$1,043
|$1,273
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,511
|$7,392
|$8,952
|Clean
|$3,984
|$6,546
|$7,931
|Average
|$2,930
|$4,854
|$5,890
|Rough
|$1,875
|$3,161
|$3,848