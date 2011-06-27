Estimated values
1994 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$666
|$1,376
|$1,761
|Clean
|$586
|$1,213
|$1,553
|Average
|$425
|$888
|$1,137
|Rough
|$265
|$562
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,351
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford Taurus GL 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$593
|$1,351
|$1,761
|Clean
|$522
|$1,191
|$1,553
|Average
|$379
|$872
|$1,137
|Rough
|$236
|$552
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford Taurus SHO 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$795
|$1,419
|$1,761
|Clean
|$699
|$1,252
|$1,553
|Average
|$508
|$916
|$1,137
|Rough
|$316
|$580
|$720
Estimated values
1994 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,372
|$1,761
|Clean
|$580
|$1,210
|$1,553
|Average
|$422
|$886
|$1,137
|Rough
|$263
|$561
|$720