2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,112$9,027$10,769
Clean$6,892$8,738$10,405
Average$6,451$8,161$9,678
Rough$6,011$7,583$8,951
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,916$7,946$9,789
Clean$5,732$7,692$9,458
Average$5,366$7,184$8,797
Rough$5,000$6,676$8,136
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,733$10,212$12,462
Clean$7,493$9,886$12,041
Average$7,014$9,233$11,200
Rough$6,536$8,579$10,358
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,672$9,739$11,619
Clean$7,434$9,427$11,226
Average$6,959$8,804$10,442
Rough$6,484$8,182$9,657
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,456$10,733$12,805
Clean$8,194$10,390$12,373
Average$7,670$9,703$11,508
Rough$7,147$9,017$10,643
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,165$9,614$11,835
Clean$6,943$9,306$11,435
Average$6,499$8,692$10,636
Rough$6,056$8,077$9,836
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,865$11,252$13,424
Clean$8,590$10,892$12,970
Average$8,042$10,173$12,064
Rough$7,493$9,453$11,157
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,333$11,847$14,134
Clean$9,044$11,469$13,656
Average$8,467$10,711$12,702
Rough$7,889$9,953$11,747
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,241$9,191$10,964
Clean$7,017$8,897$10,594
Average$6,568$8,309$9,854
Rough$6,120$7,722$9,113
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,201$9,141$10,904
Clean$6,978$8,848$10,536
Average$6,532$8,264$9,800
Rough$6,087$7,679$9,063
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,602$12,189$14,542
Clean$9,305$11,799$14,051
Average$8,711$11,020$13,069
Rough$8,116$10,240$12,087
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,692 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,692 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,732 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,692 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $5,000 to $9,789, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.