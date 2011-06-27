Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,112
|$9,027
|$10,769
|Clean
|$6,892
|$8,738
|$10,405
|Average
|$6,451
|$8,161
|$9,678
|Rough
|$6,011
|$7,583
|$8,951
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,916
|$7,946
|$9,789
|Clean
|$5,732
|$7,692
|$9,458
|Average
|$5,366
|$7,184
|$8,797
|Rough
|$5,000
|$6,676
|$8,136
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,733
|$10,212
|$12,462
|Clean
|$7,493
|$9,886
|$12,041
|Average
|$7,014
|$9,233
|$11,200
|Rough
|$6,536
|$8,579
|$10,358
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,672
|$9,739
|$11,619
|Clean
|$7,434
|$9,427
|$11,226
|Average
|$6,959
|$8,804
|$10,442
|Rough
|$6,484
|$8,182
|$9,657
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,456
|$10,733
|$12,805
|Clean
|$8,194
|$10,390
|$12,373
|Average
|$7,670
|$9,703
|$11,508
|Rough
|$7,147
|$9,017
|$10,643
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,165
|$9,614
|$11,835
|Clean
|$6,943
|$9,306
|$11,435
|Average
|$6,499
|$8,692
|$10,636
|Rough
|$6,056
|$8,077
|$9,836
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,865
|$11,252
|$13,424
|Clean
|$8,590
|$10,892
|$12,970
|Average
|$8,042
|$10,173
|$12,064
|Rough
|$7,493
|$9,453
|$11,157
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,333
|$11,847
|$14,134
|Clean
|$9,044
|$11,469
|$13,656
|Average
|$8,467
|$10,711
|$12,702
|Rough
|$7,889
|$9,953
|$11,747
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,241
|$9,191
|$10,964
|Clean
|$7,017
|$8,897
|$10,594
|Average
|$6,568
|$8,309
|$9,854
|Rough
|$6,120
|$7,722
|$9,113
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,201
|$9,141
|$10,904
|Clean
|$6,978
|$8,848
|$10,536
|Average
|$6,532
|$8,264
|$9,800
|Rough
|$6,087
|$7,679
|$9,063
Estimated values
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,602
|$12,189
|$14,542
|Clean
|$9,305
|$11,799
|$14,051
|Average
|$8,711
|$11,020
|$13,069
|Rough
|$8,116
|$10,240
|$12,087