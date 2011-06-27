  1. Home
2001 Acura Integra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,566$4,383$5,384
Clean$2,277$3,897$4,785
Average$1,698$2,926$3,587
Rough$1,119$1,954$2,389
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,811$6,996$8,748
Clean$3,381$6,221$7,774
Average$2,521$4,669$5,827
Rough$1,661$3,118$3,881
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,524$2,031$2,317
Clean$1,352$1,806$2,059
Average$1,008$1,355$1,544
Rough$664$905$1,028
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra Type R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,596$2,093$2,374
Clean$1,416$1,861$2,110
Average$1,056$1,397$1,582
Rough$696$933$1,053
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,605$2,134$2,431
Clean$1,424$1,897$2,161
Average$1,062$1,424$1,620
Rough$699$951$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,888$2,168$2,332
Clean$1,675$1,928$2,073
Average$1,249$1,447$1,554
Rough$823$966$1,035
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,084$7,431$9,271
Clean$3,623$6,608$8,240
Average$2,701$4,960$6,176
Rough$1,780$3,312$4,113
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,655$2,192$2,495
Clean$1,469$1,949$2,218
Average$1,095$1,463$1,662
Rough$721$977$1,107
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,577$2,095$2,387
Clean$1,399$1,862$2,121
Average$1,043$1,398$1,590
Rough$687$934$1,059
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,091$2,382
Clean$1,397$1,859$2,117
Average$1,042$1,395$1,587
Rough$686$932$1,057
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Acura Integra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Acura Integra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,928 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura Integra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Acura Integra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,928 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Acura Integra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Acura Integra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,675 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,928 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Acura Integra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Acura Integra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Acura Integra ranges from $823 to $2,332, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Acura Integra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.