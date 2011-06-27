Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,566
|$4,383
|$5,384
|Clean
|$2,277
|$3,897
|$4,785
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,926
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,954
|$2,389
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS-R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,811
|$6,996
|$8,748
|Clean
|$3,381
|$6,221
|$7,774
|Average
|$2,521
|$4,669
|$5,827
|Rough
|$1,661
|$3,118
|$3,881
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,524
|$2,031
|$2,317
|Clean
|$1,352
|$1,806
|$2,059
|Average
|$1,008
|$1,355
|$1,544
|Rough
|$664
|$905
|$1,028
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra Type R 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,596
|$2,093
|$2,374
|Clean
|$1,416
|$1,861
|$2,110
|Average
|$1,056
|$1,397
|$1,582
|Rough
|$696
|$933
|$1,053
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,605
|$2,134
|$2,431
|Clean
|$1,424
|$1,897
|$2,161
|Average
|$1,062
|$1,424
|$1,620
|Rough
|$699
|$951
|$1,079
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,888
|$2,168
|$2,332
|Clean
|$1,675
|$1,928
|$2,073
|Average
|$1,249
|$1,447
|$1,554
|Rough
|$823
|$966
|$1,035
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS-R 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,084
|$7,431
|$9,271
|Clean
|$3,623
|$6,608
|$8,240
|Average
|$2,701
|$4,960
|$6,176
|Rough
|$1,780
|$3,312
|$4,113
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,655
|$2,192
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,469
|$1,949
|$2,218
|Average
|$1,095
|$1,463
|$1,662
|Rough
|$721
|$977
|$1,107
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra GS 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,577
|$2,095
|$2,387
|Clean
|$1,399
|$1,862
|$2,121
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,398
|$1,590
|Rough
|$687
|$934
|$1,059
Estimated values
2001 Acura Integra LS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,091
|$2,382
|Clean
|$1,397
|$1,859
|$2,117
|Average
|$1,042
|$1,395
|$1,587
|Rough
|$686
|$932
|$1,057