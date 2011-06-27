Estimated values
1995 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,392
|$1,761
|Clean
|$619
|$1,230
|$1,558
|Average
|$453
|$907
|$1,151
|Rough
|$287
|$583
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$897
|$1,656
|$2,063
|Clean
|$791
|$1,463
|$1,825
|Average
|$579
|$1,078
|$1,349
|Rough
|$367
|$694
|$873
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,411
|$1,761
|Clean
|$669
|$1,247
|$1,558
|Average
|$489
|$919
|$1,151
|Rough
|$310
|$591
|$745
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Corolla DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,134
|$2,370
|$3,030
|Clean
|$1,000
|$2,095
|$2,680
|Average
|$732
|$1,544
|$1,981
|Rough
|$464
|$993
|$1,283