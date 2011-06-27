Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,493
|$6,758
|$7,990
|Clean
|$4,176
|$6,274
|$7,412
|Average
|$3,542
|$5,304
|$6,254
|Rough
|$2,908
|$4,335
|$5,097
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,204
|$7,223
|$8,321
|Clean
|$4,837
|$6,705
|$7,718
|Average
|$4,103
|$5,669
|$6,513
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,633
|$5,308
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,035
|$7,320
|$8,562
|Clean
|$4,680
|$6,795
|$7,942
|Average
|$3,970
|$5,745
|$6,702
|Rough
|$3,260
|$4,695
|$5,461
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,825
|$6,800
|$7,875
|Clean
|$4,485
|$6,313
|$7,304
|Average
|$3,804
|$5,337
|$6,164
|Rough
|$3,124
|$4,362
|$5,023
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,113
|$7,502
|$8,801
|Clean
|$4,752
|$6,964
|$8,163
|Average
|$4,031
|$5,888
|$6,888
|Rough
|$3,310
|$4,812
|$5,614
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,754
|$6,581
|$7,574
|Clean
|$4,419
|$6,109
|$7,026
|Average
|$3,748
|$5,165
|$5,929
|Rough
|$3,078
|$4,221
|$4,831
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,982
|$7,386
|$8,693
|Clean
|$4,631
|$6,856
|$8,063
|Average
|$3,928
|$5,797
|$6,804
|Rough
|$3,225
|$4,738
|$5,545
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,450
|$7,666
|$8,871
|Clean
|$5,066
|$7,116
|$8,228
|Average
|$4,297
|$6,017
|$6,944
|Rough
|$3,528
|$4,917
|$5,659