2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,493$6,758$7,990
Clean$4,176$6,274$7,412
Average$3,542$5,304$6,254
Rough$2,908$4,335$5,097
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,204$7,223$8,321
Clean$4,837$6,705$7,718
Average$4,103$5,669$6,513
Rough$3,369$4,633$5,308
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,035$7,320$8,562
Clean$4,680$6,795$7,942
Average$3,970$5,745$6,702
Rough$3,260$4,695$5,461
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,825$6,800$7,875
Clean$4,485$6,313$7,304
Average$3,804$5,337$6,164
Rough$3,124$4,362$5,023
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,113$7,502$8,801
Clean$4,752$6,964$8,163
Average$4,031$5,888$6,888
Rough$3,310$4,812$5,614
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,754$6,581$7,574
Clean$4,419$6,109$7,026
Average$3,748$5,165$5,929
Rough$3,078$4,221$4,831
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,982$7,386$8,693
Clean$4,631$6,856$8,063
Average$3,928$5,797$6,804
Rough$3,225$4,738$5,545
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,450$7,666$8,871
Clean$5,066$7,116$8,228
Average$4,297$6,017$6,944
Rough$3,528$4,917$5,659
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,313 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander Hybrid is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,313 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,485 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,313 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid ranges from $3,124 to $7,875, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.