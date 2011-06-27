Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,332
|$15,275
|$17,554
|Clean
|$13,013
|$14,916
|$17,120
|Average
|$12,377
|$14,197
|$16,252
|Rough
|$11,740
|$13,479
|$15,384
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,630
|$19,054
|$21,897
|Clean
|$16,233
|$18,606
|$21,355
|Average
|$15,439
|$17,710
|$20,273
|Rough
|$14,645
|$16,814
|$19,190
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,624
|$11,293
|$13,243
|Clean
|$9,394
|$11,028
|$12,915
|Average
|$8,934
|$10,497
|$12,260
|Rough
|$8,475
|$9,966
|$11,606
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,626
|$12,762
|$15,247
|Clean
|$10,373
|$12,462
|$14,870
|Average
|$9,865
|$11,862
|$14,116
|Rough
|$9,358
|$11,262
|$13,362
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,571
|$14,404
|$16,552
|Clean
|$12,271
|$14,065
|$16,143
|Average
|$11,670
|$13,388
|$15,325
|Rough
|$11,070
|$12,710
|$14,506
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,108
|$13,466
|$16,206
|Clean
|$10,843
|$13,150
|$15,805
|Average
|$10,313
|$12,517
|$15,003
|Rough
|$9,782
|$11,883
|$14,202
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,736
|$11,875
|$14,359
|Clean
|$9,504
|$11,596
|$14,004
|Average
|$9,039
|$11,038
|$13,294
|Rough
|$8,574
|$10,479
|$12,584
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,374
|$16,468
|$18,926
|Clean
|$14,031
|$16,081
|$18,458
|Average
|$13,344
|$15,307
|$17,522
|Rough
|$12,658
|$14,532
|$16,586
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,049
|$12,256
|$14,818
|Clean
|$9,809
|$11,968
|$14,451
|Average
|$9,329
|$11,391
|$13,719
|Rough
|$8,849
|$10,815
|$12,986