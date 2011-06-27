  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SE Sport 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,332$15,275$17,554
Clean$13,013$14,916$17,120
Average$12,377$14,197$16,252
Rough$11,740$13,479$15,384
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 2.0T GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,630$19,054$21,897
Clean$16,233$18,606$21,355
Average$15,439$17,710$20,273
Rough$14,645$16,814$19,190
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,624$11,293$13,243
Clean$9,394$11,028$12,915
Average$8,934$10,497$12,260
Rough$8,475$9,966$11,606
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,626$12,762$15,247
Clean$10,373$12,462$14,870
Average$9,865$11,862$14,116
Rough$9,358$11,262$13,362
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,571$14,404$16,552
Clean$12,271$14,065$16,143
Average$11,670$13,388$15,325
Rough$11,070$12,710$14,506
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,108$13,466$16,206
Clean$10,843$13,150$15,805
Average$10,313$12,517$15,003
Rough$9,782$11,883$14,202
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,736$11,875$14,359
Clean$9,504$11,596$14,004
Average$9,039$11,038$13,294
Rough$8,574$10,479$12,584
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.8T SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,374$16,468$18,926
Clean$14,031$16,081$18,458
Average$13,344$15,307$17,522
Rough$12,658$14,532$16,586
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T S 4dr Sedan (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,049$12,256$14,818
Clean$9,809$11,968$14,451
Average$9,329$11,391$13,719
Rough$8,849$10,815$12,986
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,596 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,596 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,504 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,596 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $8,574 to $14,359, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.