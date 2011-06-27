Estimated values
2004 Volvo S80 2.9 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,478
|$2,968
|Clean
|$1,411
|$2,211
|$2,648
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,677
|$2,007
|Rough
|$720
|$1,143
|$1,366
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S80 T6 Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,999
|$2,993
|$3,540
|Clean
|$1,781
|$2,670
|$3,157
|Average
|$1,345
|$2,026
|$2,393
|Rough
|$909
|$1,381
|$1,629
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S80 T6 Premier Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,346
|$3,607
|$4,299
|Clean
|$2,090
|$3,219
|$3,835
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,441
|$2,906
|Rough
|$1,066
|$1,664
|$1,978
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S80 2.5T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,522
|$2,439
|$2,942
|Clean
|$1,356
|$2,176
|$2,624
|Average
|$1,024
|$1,650
|$1,989
|Rough
|$692
|$1,125
|$1,354
Estimated values
2004 Volvo S80 2.5T AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,401
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,359
|$2,142
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,625
|$1,948
|Rough
|$693
|$1,107
|$1,325