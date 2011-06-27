Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,148
|$13,615
|$16,413
|Clean
|$10,911
|$13,322
|$16,052
|Average
|$10,437
|$12,736
|$15,330
|Rough
|$9,962
|$12,150
|$14,607
Estimated values
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Limited 2.0T 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,878
|$15,612
|$17,583
|Clean
|$13,583
|$15,276
|$17,196
|Average
|$12,993
|$14,604
|$16,422
|Rough
|$12,402
|$13,933
|$15,648