Estimated values
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,795
|$4,509
|$5,557
|Clean
|$2,554
|$4,115
|$5,059
|Average
|$2,073
|$3,326
|$4,064
|Rough
|$1,591
|$2,538
|$3,068
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,994
|$4,527
|$5,469
|Clean
|$2,736
|$4,132
|$4,979
|Average
|$2,220
|$3,340
|$3,999
|Rough
|$1,704
|$2,548
|$3,019
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan (2.4L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,353
|$4,844
|$5,761
|Clean
|$3,064
|$4,421
|$5,245
|Average
|$2,486
|$3,574
|$4,213
|Rough
|$1,909
|$2,726
|$3,180
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,407
|$5,038
|$6,039
|Clean
|$3,113
|$4,598
|$5,498
|Average
|$2,526
|$3,717
|$4,416
|Rough
|$1,939
|$2,836
|$3,334
Estimated values
2009 Volvo S60 2.5T SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,280
|$4,889
|$5,877
|Clean
|$2,997
|$4,462
|$5,350
|Average
|$2,432
|$3,607
|$4,297
|Rough
|$1,867
|$2,752
|$3,244