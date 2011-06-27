  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,686$15,549$18,342
Clean$12,118$14,842$17,486
Average$10,984$13,427$15,775
Rough$9,849$12,012$14,064
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,701$14,105$16,450
Clean$11,178$13,463$15,683
Average$10,131$12,180$14,148
Rough$9,084$10,896$12,614
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,640$11,834$13,974
Clean$9,209$11,295$13,322
Average$8,347$10,218$12,019
Rough$7,484$9,142$10,715
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,183$13,615$15,987
Clean$10,683$12,996$15,241
Average$9,683$11,757$13,750
Rough$8,682$10,518$12,258
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,120$12,386$14,596
Clean$9,667$11,823$13,915
Average$8,762$10,695$12,553
Rough$7,857$9,568$11,192
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,334$12,631$14,872
Clean$9,872$12,056$14,178
Average$8,947$10,907$12,791
Rough$8,023$9,757$11,403
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,645$15,294$17,879
Clean$12,080$14,598$17,045
Average$10,949$13,207$15,377
Rough$9,817$11,815$13,709
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,856$12,080$14,250
Clean$9,415$11,530$13,585
Average$8,533$10,431$12,256
Rough$7,651$9,332$10,927
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volvo S60 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,295 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Volvo S60 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,295 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volvo S60, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volvo S60 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,209 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,295 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volvo S60. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volvo S60 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2015 Volvo S60 ranges from $7,484 to $13,974, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volvo S60 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.