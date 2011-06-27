Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,686
|$15,549
|$18,342
|Clean
|$12,118
|$14,842
|$17,486
|Average
|$10,984
|$13,427
|$15,775
|Rough
|$9,849
|$12,012
|$14,064
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,701
|$14,105
|$16,450
|Clean
|$11,178
|$13,463
|$15,683
|Average
|$10,131
|$12,180
|$14,148
|Rough
|$9,084
|$10,896
|$12,614
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,640
|$11,834
|$13,974
|Clean
|$9,209
|$11,295
|$13,322
|Average
|$8,347
|$10,218
|$12,019
|Rough
|$7,484
|$9,142
|$10,715
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 Drive-E 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,183
|$13,615
|$15,987
|Clean
|$10,683
|$12,996
|$15,241
|Average
|$9,683
|$11,757
|$13,750
|Rough
|$8,682
|$10,518
|$12,258
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,120
|$12,386
|$14,596
|Clean
|$9,667
|$11,823
|$13,915
|Average
|$8,762
|$10,695
|$12,553
|Rough
|$7,857
|$9,568
|$11,192
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,334
|$12,631
|$14,872
|Clean
|$9,872
|$12,056
|$14,178
|Average
|$8,947
|$10,907
|$12,791
|Rough
|$8,023
|$9,757
|$11,403
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T6 R-Design 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/14 (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,645
|$15,294
|$17,879
|Clean
|$12,080
|$14,598
|$17,045
|Average
|$10,949
|$13,207
|$15,377
|Rough
|$9,817
|$11,815
|$13,709
Estimated values
2015 Volvo S60 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,856
|$12,080
|$14,250
|Clean
|$9,415
|$11,530
|$13,585
|Average
|$8,533
|$10,431
|$12,256
|Rough
|$7,651
|$9,332
|$10,927