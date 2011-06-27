Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta Celebration 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta City 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643
Estimated values
1995 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,268
|$1,655
|Clean
|$488
|$1,113
|$1,452
|Average
|$349
|$803
|$1,048
|Rough
|$211
|$494
|$643