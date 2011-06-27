  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque429 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower526 hp @ 7500 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Equipment Group 900Ayes
Technology Packageyes
Track Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
Front leg room44.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Over-The-Top Racing Stripeyes
Painted Black Roofyes
Measurements
Length188.3 in.
Curb weight3760 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height54.2 in.
EPA interior volume65.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Avalanche Gray
  • Shadow Black
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Race Red
  • Competition Orange
  • Oxford White
  • Triple Yellow Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony w/Red Accents, leather
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
305/35R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
