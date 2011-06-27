Used 2016 Ford Shelby GT350 Consumer Reviews

A new legend is born garth keefer , 12/13/2015 R 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Worth the wait! After a year of anticipation, it's finally in the garage. You want this car because of the engine, and it does not disappoint. One of the best sounding and flexible of all time. The handling limits are just as impressive. I can't wait to get on a racetrack. The option packages are goofy. Ford makes you choose between the track package with recaros, powertrain coolers, and aero, or the tech package without the coolers but with sync 3 and heated/cooled seats. I bought the track car, but why can't I have sync3 ford? It was quite an effort to find one without a dealer markup. If you want a R model forget it unless you're willing to pay the five digit dealer extortion fee. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Real World GT350 Info gt1116 , 08/14/2017 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I’ve had my GT350 for about 4 months now. Ford really did hit the mark on this one, but it’s got to be your flavor. This is NOT a GT500 with “go-straight” crazy power, this is a much more refined, high-revving, road car that literally feels like a super car on the curves. The flat plane engine changes the entire feel of the car…and how you wind it up. Sure, some of the GT500s, the ZL-1s, and the Hellcats have more brute horsepower….but they’re also heavier and much less adept when a winding road approaches them. Likes: -Voodoo Engine. Ford hit the mark with this normally aspirated engine that doesn’t even achieve max HP until 7700 rpms. Redline is 8250. It’s a dream to get acquainted with. This car does 50 mph in 1st and nearly 80 in second. -Gear box. Again, works like a charm without using much more than your wrist and each gear hits every time. -Handling. I’ve done a LOT of driving including on some of the best tracks in NASCAR. This car handles like a 200K car, no joke. It’s literally on rails. I’ve had this car pinned to the tail of much more expensive cars that just couldn’t seem to make distance. The adjustable suspension is amazing and works like a charm. -Maintenance. This car comes ready to go; watch your oil and change it when it tells you too (which is about 10 quarts of full synthetic oil that will touch you for a good bit of coin at 14 bucks a quarter ONLY from Ford right now). Everything else is pretty accessible and easy to get to. No surprises if you are mechanically inclined. -Brakes. Best brakes on the market and they are HUGE. This thing stops on a dime. -Black Wheels. This may be a CON for others, but I love them. Ford actually used black wheels to hide the tons of brake dust that are blowing off those monster brakes when you use them. It’s a flavor you love or hate and you see where I put it… Dislikes: -Recalls. IF you have or look at this model, you’ll want to make sure Ford has fixed the recall on the oil filler hose. They found in aftermarket testing that they burst due to a bad O ring. It’s no charge to get it fixed, just an hour of time. No sense in learning what the Voodoo engine costs to replace (25K). Also….Ford realized after they went to market that the oil filter MUST be torqued due to high pressure at the captioned rpms…they sent every owner a personalized filter wrench so check it out. -Track pack/Tech pack issue. Others have commented here…yes, Ford missed it on this one but this model year only allowed a track pack (with trans/differential cooler) OR a tech pack (with NAV and Sync 3) and it was an either/or. IF you got the tech pack and put the car on the track, you were guaranteed “limp mode” after about 20 minutes on the track due to overheating in trans/differential. Aftermarket packages are now out there to make a tech car track able…about 800 bucks. -Hood prop. You laugh, but who pays 50K+ for a car with a steal hood prop? Don’t worry, one C note and 5 minutes effort will get a nice set of struts approved by Ford and allow you to ditz the rod. -No spare comes with and no one even makes one yet. Not sure Ford even wants you to jack the car up. LOL -Apple Carplay. IF you want to maximize your Sync3, you’ll have to upgrade the USB port so that Apple Carplay or Android Auto works properly with Sync3. The upgrade is only 79 bucks and a lot of info on boards explaining the effort. -Lack of upgrades. If you like making a car your own, you’ll struggle here beyond floor mats, hood props, or shifter handles….Ford put everything but the kitchen sink on here so there’s not a lot left….find someone that does airbrush…. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

And still...The best drivers car available! PTP-22 , 07/05/2016 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I’m updating my original assessment of the GT350 and I’m still 100% happy with the vehicle. I’ve had the car out for a couple of road course events and it performed even better than I anticipated. The car still gets attention from everyone that sees it & I am glad that I bought it. There are many newer cars that have been launched since this car & the direct competition is the Camaro. I had the chance to buy a new ZL1 1LE but after a short drive, I passed. The GT350 can’t touch the boosted Camaro’s performance but the overall experience is superior. The sight lines and full visibility are top notch. The design is fluid and devoid of the ridiculous downforce add-on’s and the suspension (while stiff) is not overly penalizing. My good friend bought the ZL1 1LE & he summed it best, “if I had to drive one for a single race event, it’s not even close, the Camaro is a beast, but if I have to live with it, The Shelby is unbeatable .” I still feel that way. I’ve also added an Alfa 4C and the Shelby is still superior. The Alfa is a crazier car to live with but if you are looking for a total experience with top notch performance, unbelievable sounds & great driving dynamics then the GT350 is the benchmark for under $100k. I've kept the car in it’s original form except that I had the exhaust resonators removed. It’s the best $200 I’ve ever spent. Louder , angrier and a battle cry that’s heard from blocks away & unlike the Camaro or Dodge’s, it’s a naturally aspirated sound that’s impossible to find (unless you’re next to a F458). My original assessment: The last Ford Mustang that I was compelled to own was a 1990 Fox body 5.0 GT. There's been a litany of different Mustang's and special versions but nothing like this one. I'm shocked that Ford was able to dream this machine up let alone build it. I've owned 2 Porsche 911's, 3 Vette's including a ZR1, Z06 & base Z51, Ferrari 360 F1, BMW M3 Dinan, MB AMG SL63 and a 1997 Viper. Out of all of the cars, this GT350 is simply different. It's ability to combine all of the ergo comforts with the vehicle dynamics and great acceleration make it an "ultimate vehicle" of sorts. My friend has a 2015 Z28 and this one is equally incredible on the track but far greater on the streets. Another friend has a 2014 Hellcat Challenger with a stick and the GT350 walks it on the track but can't keep up on the streets. The GT350 is as happy going to the grocery store as it is on the open straights at Milan or Grattan. I've also learned how to be a better driver because the car is very neutral and allows for the driver to delve deeper into hard driving. When I was racing my buddy at Milan, the car made me feel like Senna or Prost. I simply love it and the globalization of Ford's Performance Team shows in the incredible dynamics, handling and overall ergonomics. My only warning is to be aware of your settings because this car gets too much attention from the police. The exhaust decries a noise that's a combination of a Ferrari's whaling & a Mustang's deep bass; ungodly sounds that make me giggle under acceleration. The best true drivers car I've been blessed to own. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Amazing car! Well worth the money!!! J.C. , 04/10/2016 2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned several sports cars, including a mustang GT, corvette C6, Porsche 997 turbo, but the GT350 just feels so sporty and refined, it's a winner in all aspects. Very fast, the sound is intoxicating (I forget it has a radio) 90% of the time. The front seats are very comfortable. I have to say that the only downfall to owning this car has been the terrible service at the ford dealers. They make mistakes and don't know how to treat their customers properly. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse