Used 2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews

Life With Ranger Part I 07'RangerSport , 12/07/2006 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Just purchased my shiny new Ranger Sport Supercab this past Sunday. Traded in a Mercury Sable for what'll be my third Ranger - and hopefully not my last! Mine is well equipped with the power package, tilt/cruise, 6CD, etc. Certainly there exists, and I could have chosen, a roomier, more powerful and even more efficient truck, but few of these (if any) would have offered Ranger's combination of just-right sizing, proven safety, and long term durability. For me, for the money, and for the long haul, Ranger fits like a pair of old shoes. Trading in my second one a few years back was about the stupidest thing I ever did, and I couldn't be more elated to once again own my "dream truck."

Excellent truck Mike , 08/08/2006 30 of 35 people found this review helpful I bought this truck to haul motorcycles and go camping in the deep woods. This truck is a little monster and is capable of outperforming some of the larger full-size pickups when it comes to off-roading due to its smaller size and lighter weight. The larger wheels, Torsen rear-end, 4 wheel drive, and Bilstein shocks make this truck fun to drive. It performs well in the city as well. It can get between 250 and 400 miles on city or highway roads. It drives really smooth on the highway. The interior and exterior styling is excellent and I would recommend getting the Pioneer sound system as the stock radio and speakers are a little weak. Overall, an excellent truck for the adventurer.

Good Truck! miamioolite , 01/15/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Good, basic, truck. No real mechanical problems, I had the tow package so the rear end was squirrely without some weight in the back. The gear box felt like it was taken out of a Sherman tank but it was solid and always worked. The ride is...well rough but, its a truck. the seats are great the radio was great and the clearance and 4WD were excellent. I drove it around forest service roads in Montana for a year and never got stuck, not even close. This is a good all around truck. Not a refined driving experience...but hey,its a truck. Gripes? only small ones, the rear window always whistled...and you can see the jagged edges of the sheet metal on the body. Need a SMALL solid truck this is it

Ranger Ranking rangero , 07/29/2006 14 of 17 people found this review helpful We just bought this vehicle and I must say it is much more stylish than some of the previous years...love the new front. The inside is a little narrow widthwise. Headroom is just okay. Plenty of leg room. Wish seats in the extended cab were standard. Very cute little truck...hope it lasts a good while. Ford does offer an undercoating for rust protection for $299 but I elected not to get it. I would recommend this truck over Chevy, Dodge, GMC, etc. It is not a bad value for the price. The dark gray looks very sporty.