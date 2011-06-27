Used 2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Life With Ranger Part I
Just purchased my shiny new Ranger Sport Supercab this past Sunday. Traded in a Mercury Sable for what'll be my third Ranger - and hopefully not my last! Mine is well equipped with the power package, tilt/cruise, 6CD, etc. Certainly there exists, and I could have chosen, a roomier, more powerful and even more efficient truck, but few of these (if any) would have offered Ranger's combination of just-right sizing, proven safety, and long term durability. For me, for the money, and for the long haul, Ranger fits like a pair of old shoes. Trading in my second one a few years back was about the stupidest thing I ever did, and I couldn't be more elated to once again own my "dream truck."
Excellent truck
I bought this truck to haul motorcycles and go camping in the deep woods. This truck is a little monster and is capable of outperforming some of the larger full-size pickups when it comes to off-roading due to its smaller size and lighter weight. The larger wheels, Torsen rear-end, 4 wheel drive, and Bilstein shocks make this truck fun to drive. It performs well in the city as well. It can get between 250 and 400 miles on city or highway roads. It drives really smooth on the highway. The interior and exterior styling is excellent and I would recommend getting the Pioneer sound system as the stock radio and speakers are a little weak. Overall, an excellent truck for the adventurer.
Good Truck!
Good, basic, truck. No real mechanical problems, I had the tow package so the rear end was squirrely without some weight in the back. The gear box felt like it was taken out of a Sherman tank but it was solid and always worked. The ride is...well rough but, its a truck. the seats are great the radio was great and the clearance and 4WD were excellent. I drove it around forest service roads in Montana for a year and never got stuck, not even close. This is a good all around truck. Not a refined driving experience...but hey,its a truck. Gripes? only small ones, the rear window always whistled...and you can see the jagged edges of the sheet metal on the body. Need a SMALL solid truck this is it
Ranger Ranking
We just bought this vehicle and I must say it is much more stylish than some of the previous years...love the new front. The inside is a little narrow widthwise. Headroom is just okay. Plenty of leg room. Wish seats in the extended cab were standard. Very cute little truck...hope it lasts a good while. Ford does offer an undercoating for rust protection for $299 but I elected not to get it. I would recommend this truck over Chevy, Dodge, GMC, etc. It is not a bad value for the price. The dark gray looks very sporty.
rust
I have a 2007 fx4 off road ranger,v6 auto with tow package(bougth it new) use it on week ends, have 50,000 miles. very reliable, got me to where we go,especially in snow,would like better gas mileage about 17-20 mpg highway. I have two issuses , since new the transmission when driving and the speed drops to 20 miles a hour and it down shifts it feels if someone kicked me in the seat,trips to the dealer resulted in reprogram computer,work on the vavle body chech transmission.The dealer said that is the way this transmission works. Second issuse is rust, looking underneath there is rust all over when I brought it to the dealer they said they can't do anything unless it rust THRU. Has anybody
Sponsored cars related to the Ranger
Related Used 2007 Ford Ranger SuperCab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner