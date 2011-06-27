Used 1991 Ford Probe Consumer Reviews
Probe LX
The V6 LX 1991 was a good find. The depreciation of the value made it more worthwhile to look at. I don't think you can get a car at this price and the kind of performance it still offers. 18/20 MPG in city driving is quite economical. I had only some heating problem due to some radiator damage. Can't blame Ford for anything. Keep in mind though, the Automatic might not last beyond 130K. Factor in that cost and you are set for a 200 K V6 car that still looks great.
Gene
I am the original owner. I have a V6 Automatic that just turned 205,000 miles. Transmission & engine never taken a part. Not even a valve cover gasket!! This car has never stranded me, still starts better than my 2005 Honda Accord! Fun to drive with great visability.
Great Mazda (er, Ford)
I bought this car new in 1991 for $11,200.00. It has has $2,000 in work. 1 The A/C converted to R-134 and the 5- Speed rebuilt @ 157,000mi. This car has always started and here in FL the A/C is ICE cold. Talk about your moneys worth. Get this, it never burns a drop of oil! My advice to ANYONE who will listen is CHANGE YOUR OIL every 3K no matter what. I can not stress this enough. You keep the heart going, the rest will follow!
1991 Ford Probe GL Review
Cute, fun and great handling. Good fuel economy. Sporty and very responsive. Overall a good car. I would buy another one.
Best Car I Ever Owned
I've owned several cars over the years and no other car has been in the same league as my Probe. 100% reliability... never a problem. I wouldn't change a thing on it (except for the addition of a cupholder). Very fast and handles like a true sports car. I would recommend it to anyone. It's a shame they don't make them anymore.
Sponsored cars related to the Probe
Related Used 1991 Ford Probe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner