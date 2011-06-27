2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT Consumer Reviews
2019 Mustang Bullitt the Best Mustang ever made!
If you are looking at buying a sports car that will beg you to actually DRIVE it ever chance you get, this car is it. I have owned more that 15 muscle cars, several of which have been Mustangs. I've owned supercharged cars, etc. This car, with MagneRide is incredible. The sweet sound of the adjustable exhaust is unique, cool and simply the best. The ride is quiet and the brakes are fantastic. The Michelin 4s tires grip and are quiet. The engine is amazing and revs to the sky. The rev-matching begs you to downshift the crisp, short throws of the MT-82 Manual 6 speed transmission. The color is simply unique to this car. The seats are comfy. Trust me, if you dare test drive one, be ready to write a check. It is honestly that good.
Plenty of Attention and Fun
Love my Bullitt. My first American car in 25 years and boy is it fun. Fast and loud. Love how you can set up the driving modes. Handles wonderfully although the ride is very slightly choppy. It’s fuuny how you get so much attention and thumbs ups. Got a great deal too. I’m back in love with American muscle. My wife loves to drive it too.
Bullitt is awesome
This car is simply the best! Love everything about it! Night and day difference from my previous 2014 Mustang GT.
It's a Mustang and then it's not
I've always thought of a Mustang as a car for the want-a-be sports car fan who could, 't afford a real fast and fun sports car.(ie.Corvette, BMW,etc.). Well having owned many sports cars in my lifetime, and after a test drive, this could,'t be further than the truth. In April,I bought it off the Dealership on the spot. Mine has 2 of the 3 available options and it turns out, and as luck would have it, that's the way I would have ordered it. Unique in style, fast enough, great interior and a blast to drive. I was able to get a little break off the list sticker price, but clearly, I would have paid fully and maybe slightly over. My only hope is that Ford stops making this edition after 2020 because I love the idea that ( at least in my area) it's the only one on the road.-Great Job Ford Designers!!
The Bullitt Quest
Most Ford Dealers, in Tennessee, a selling the Bullit, at or more than MSRP. I was able to locate the Dark Highland Green Metallic Bullitt, at limited dealers, in Tennessee. I was looking for a specific Bullitt, with certain options and found a few dealers, with these options. I sent out an inquire through Edmonds web sight and received the most responses, from the Ford Dealers. The replies to my inquire was extremely fast and efficient. I did buy a 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt, with Edmonds help. Thanks Edmonds for your help, with my Bullitt Journey.
