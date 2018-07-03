More about the 2019 Ford Mustang

The 2019 Ford Mustang has a lot to offer a variety of buyers as either a competitive midsize coupe or convertible. Its pricing is defined by a few trim levels that offer increasing levels of features and a choice between the four-cylinder engine and a powerful V8. Options are variously grouped into packages; others are offered as stand-alone choices. The 2019 Ford Mustang is available in EcoBoost, EcoBoost Premium, GT, GT Premium and Bullitt trim levels for coupe (fastback) body styles. Convertibles are available in all but the GT trim, though the GT Premium is offered. All Mustangs have a six-speed manual transmission as standard and offer an optional 10-speed automatic. Pricewise, each trim level adds about the same cost increment as you go up the Mustang ladder. The base EcoBoost variant has a solid complement of hardware to suit enthusiastic driving but comes up a bit short in creature comforts unless you select the 101A Equipment Group that adds an array of comfort and convenience items such as upgraded infotainment, backup alerts, premium audio and 18-inch wheels. EcoBoost Premium models add leather upholstery, power seats, dual-zone automatic climate control and smartphone integration. Both trim levels can be fitted with the EcoBoost Performance package that tacks on summer tires, a performance-oriented suspension, and an upgraded radiator and brakes. Once that box has been ticked, the MagneRide suspension option becomes available. While EcoBoost and EcoBoost Premium models are compelling entry-level versions, the GT marks a more serious proposal in terms of performance and price. GT models are equipped with bigger brakes, a beefier transmission, and a potent V8 engine that elevates its game something fierce. They're equipped with all the content of the EcoBoost trim level plus power seats and a backup alert system. If you want the most kitted-out Mustang, the GT Premium is for you, adding the EcoBoost Premium features to the GT trim level. Of course, GT models get a Performance package of their own. And if you're into a little retro style, the Bullitt is likely to have what you're looking for. Sport-oriented coupes no longer offer the refinement compromises that this segment has exhibited in years past, and the Mustang's appeal spans a broad range. It's a strong competitor whether you're simply looking for a stylish coupe or you have a need for speed. Whichever Mustang you desire, Edmunds' winning shopping tools will help you find the perfect one for you.

2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT Overview

The 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT is offered in the following styles: BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Mustang BULLITT 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Mustang BULLITT.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Mustang BULLITT featuring deep dives into trim levels including BULLITT, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT ?

2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M)

The 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,690 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is trending $6,758 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,758 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,932 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) is 14.2 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford Mustang BULLITT BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

