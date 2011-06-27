Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE XE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,428
|$2,813
|$3,028
|Clean
|$2,271
|$2,628
|$2,825
|Average
|$1,958
|$2,257
|$2,419
|Rough
|$1,645
|$1,887
|$2,013
Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE XR 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,452
|$2,839
|$3,055
|Clean
|$2,294
|$2,652
|$2,850
|Average
|$1,978
|$2,278
|$2,440
|Rough
|$1,662
|$1,904
|$2,031
Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE Red Line 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,593
|$2,986
|$3,206
|Clean
|$2,426
|$2,789
|$2,991
|Average
|$2,091
|$2,396
|$2,561
|Rough
|$1,757
|$2,003
|$2,132
Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE Red Line 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,099
|$3,322
|Clean
|$2,527
|$2,895
|$3,099
|Average
|$2,179
|$2,487
|$2,654
|Rough
|$1,830
|$2,079
|$2,209
Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE XR 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,565
|$2,957
|$3,176
|Clean
|$2,400
|$2,762
|$2,963
|Average
|$2,069
|$2,373
|$2,537
|Rough
|$1,738
|$1,984
|$2,112
Estimated values
2008 Saturn VUE XE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,260
|$2,636
|$2,846
|Clean
|$2,115
|$2,463
|$2,655
|Average
|$1,823
|$2,115
|$2,274
|Rough
|$1,532
|$1,768
|$1,892