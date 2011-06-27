Estimated values
2005 Pontiac Aztek AWD 4dr SUV (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$2,457
|$2,749
|Clean
|$1,754
|$2,245
|$2,510
|Average
|$1,426
|$1,821
|$2,034
|Rough
|$1,099
|$1,397
|$1,558
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,835
|$2,401
|$2,705
|Clean
|$1,678
|$2,193
|$2,471
|Average
|$1,365
|$1,779
|$2,002
|Rough
|$1,052
|$1,365
|$1,533