Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,753
|$2,828
|$3,423
|Clean
|$1,626
|$2,620
|$3,166
|Average
|$1,373
|$2,203
|$2,651
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,786
|$2,136
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,428
|$2,150
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,325
|$1,992
|$2,358
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,675
|$1,975
|Rough
|$912
|$1,358
|$1,591
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,737
|$2,627
|$3,121
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,433
|$2,886
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,046
|$2,417
|Rough
|$1,109
|$1,659
|$1,947
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$3,554
|$4,280
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,292
|$3,958
|Average
|$1,755
|$2,768
|$3,314
|Rough
|$1,431
|$2,245
|$2,670
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,090
|$3,331
|$4,019
|Clean
|$1,938
|$3,086
|$3,717
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,595
|$3,112
|Rough
|$1,334
|$2,104
|$2,508
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,830
|$2,927
|$3,534
|Clean
|$1,697
|$2,711
|$3,268
|Average
|$1,433
|$2,280
|$2,737
|Rough
|$1,168
|$1,849
|$2,205
Estimated values
2007 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$2,996
|$3,608
|Clean
|$1,756
|$2,776
|$3,337
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,334
|$2,794
|Rough
|$1,208
|$1,893
|$2,251