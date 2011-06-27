Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,934
|$5,346
|$6,149
|Clean
|$3,572
|$4,849
|$5,565
|Average
|$2,848
|$3,855
|$4,398
|Rough
|$2,124
|$2,861
|$3,231
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C63 AMG 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,300
|$8,228
|$9,330
|Clean
|$5,720
|$7,463
|$8,445
|Average
|$4,561
|$5,934
|$6,674
|Rough
|$3,402
|$4,404
|$4,903
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,743
|$5,041
|$5,780
|Clean
|$3,399
|$4,572
|$5,231
|Average
|$2,710
|$3,635
|$4,134
|Rough
|$2,022
|$2,698
|$3,037
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Luxury 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,059
|$5,465
|$6,265
|Clean
|$3,685
|$4,957
|$5,671
|Average
|$2,938
|$3,941
|$4,482
|Rough
|$2,192
|$2,925
|$3,293
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 Sport 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,024
|$5,444
|$6,253
|Clean
|$3,654
|$4,938
|$5,659
|Average
|$2,914
|$3,926
|$4,473
|Rough
|$2,173
|$2,914
|$3,286
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 Sport 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,252
|$5,984
|$6,966
|Clean
|$3,860
|$5,428
|$6,305
|Average
|$3,078
|$4,315
|$4,983
|Rough
|$2,296
|$3,203
|$3,661