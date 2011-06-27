  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. Used 2009 Ford Mustang
  5. Used 2009 Ford Mustang Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Mustang
5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,880 - $9,622
Used Mustang for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Get a Mustang!

Sonny Crockett, 10/04/2017
V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is my second V6 Mustang. I had a new 2006 hard top and it was a great car! Fast reliable and good looking! I bought a used 2009 convertible and it is also amazing. It is a comfortable ride on long trips...I have done 700 miles in a day no problem. I push this car hard and it likes it! Small issues include the plastic thermostat housing and the door leather trim peeling. Both things are easy fixes. Shoe goo does the door leather repair! Thermostat around $700 done at a shop or $300 in your garage. The 4.0 litre V6 iron block engine is a proven powerplant derived from Ford trucks. If you are looking for a fun to drive beautiful car buy a used Mustang. You cannot beat the value. Gas mileage can be decent if you behave. Basic maintenance should give you 150 000 miles of driving pleasure!

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ford GT Convertible 2009

MattB, 12/03/2009
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

An overall great car to drive and very, very fun. Tons of power and very responsive steering. I also test drove a convertible BMW 330i which also was responsive and great to drive but the Mustang won out due to the lesser cost and greater power. I have never owned a convertible but now I won't go back to a regular coupe. I can't say enough good things about this car.

Report Abuse

great pony car

DAVID BENTLEY, 07/10/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

just purchased my 2009 V6 convertible mustang. it had 9500 miles when purchased. I drove it to Pensacola, Fl the next week and it drove great with good gas mileage. so far I have really enjoyed this car. the style and ride is really great. No problems at all.

Report Abuse

GT 2009

Andrew Savinski, 09/25/2016
GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M)
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Inexpensive for a reason

Carreview, 01/22/2009
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fun engine. Comfortable interior. Poor build quality (several of mis-fitted/mis-aligned body panels, convertible top issues, windows are aligned differently, when compared to each other, etc.). Long-term reliability unknown, but build quality leaves something to be desired. Price likely reflects use of cheap parts, which could call into question long-term durability. In summary, it's a fun, modestly- priced convertible with questionable quality control and unknown long-term reliability. It just does not give the same warm fuzzy that a Honda or Lexus does in terms of solid build quality right off the dealer lot. Buy only after you have noted these cautions.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Mustangs for sale

Related Used 2009 Ford Mustang Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles