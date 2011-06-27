Used 2009 Ford Mustang Convertible Consumer Reviews

Get a Mustang! Sonny Crockett , 10/04/2017 V6 Premium 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is my second V6 Mustang. I had a new 2006 hard top and it was a great car! Fast reliable and good looking! I bought a used 2009 convertible and it is also amazing. It is a comfortable ride on long trips...I have done 700 miles in a day no problem. I push this car hard and it likes it! Small issues include the plastic thermostat housing and the door leather trim peeling. Both things are easy fixes. Shoe goo does the door leather repair! Thermostat around $700 done at a shop or $300 in your garage. The 4.0 litre V6 iron block engine is a proven powerplant derived from Ford trucks. If you are looking for a fun to drive beautiful car buy a used Mustang. You cannot beat the value. Gas mileage can be decent if you behave. Basic maintenance should give you 150 000 miles of driving pleasure! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ford GT Convertible 2009 MattB , 12/03/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful An overall great car to drive and very, very fun. Tons of power and very responsive steering. I also test drove a convertible BMW 330i which also was responsive and great to drive but the Mustang won out due to the lesser cost and greater power. I have never owned a convertible but now I won't go back to a regular coupe. I can't say enough good things about this car.

great pony car DAVID BENTLEY , 07/10/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful just purchased my 2009 V6 convertible mustang. it had 9500 miles when purchased. I drove it to Pensacola, Fl the next week and it drove great with good gas mileage. so far I have really enjoyed this car. the style and ride is really great. No problems at all.

GT 2009 Andrew Savinski , 09/25/2016 GT Premium 2dr Convertible (4.6L 8cyl 5M) 0 of 3 people found this review helpful Fun to drive Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value