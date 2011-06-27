Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,768
|$2,329
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,562
|$2,063
|$2,332
|Average
|$1,150
|$1,530
|$1,735
|Rough
|$738
|$997
|$1,137
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,558
|$2,170
|$2,500
|Clean
|$1,376
|$1,922
|$2,216
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,425
|$1,648
|Rough
|$650
|$929
|$1,081
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,846
|$2,149
|Clean
|$1,135
|$1,635
|$1,905
|Average
|$836
|$1,213
|$1,417
|Rough
|$536
|$790
|$929
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,112
|$2,435
|Clean
|$1,334
|$1,871
|$2,159
|Average
|$982
|$1,387
|$1,606
|Rough
|$630
|$904
|$1,053