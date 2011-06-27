  1. Home
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,094$1,577$1,816
Clean$976$1,407$1,625
Average$740$1,067$1,244
Rough$504$727$863
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$868$1,423$1,701
Clean$774$1,269$1,523
Average$587$963$1,165
Rough$400$656$808
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$878$1,337$1,565
Clean$784$1,193$1,401
Average$594$905$1,072
Rough$404$616$744
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$950$1,544$1,841
Clean$847$1,378$1,648
Average$642$1,045$1,261
Rough$437$712$875
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$859$1,295$1,512
Clean$766$1,156$1,353
Average$581$876$1,036
Rough$396$597$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$996$1,483$1,724
Clean$888$1,323$1,543
Average$673$1,003$1,181
Rough$458$683$819
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$682$1,233$1,512
Clean$608$1,100$1,353
Average$461$834$1,036
Rough$314$568$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$798$1,274$1,512
Clean$712$1,136$1,353
Average$540$862$1,036
Rough$367$587$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$608$1,207$1,512
Clean$542$1,077$1,353
Average$411$817$1,036
Rough$280$556$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,668$1,984
Clean$925$1,488$1,775
Average$701$1,128$1,359
Rough$477$769$942
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$895$1,321$1,532
Clean$798$1,178$1,372
Average$605$893$1,050
Rough$412$609$728
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$929$1,509$1,798
Clean$829$1,346$1,610
Average$628$1,020$1,232
Rough$428$695$854
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$790$1,271$1,512
Clean$705$1,134$1,353
Average$534$860$1,036
Rough$364$586$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$867$1,338$1,571
Clean$773$1,193$1,406
Average$586$905$1,077
Rough$399$616$747
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,182$2,144$2,629
Clean$1,055$1,913$2,353
Average$799$1,450$1,801
Rough$544$988$1,249
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,023$1,353$1,512
Clean$912$1,207$1,353
Average$692$915$1,036
Rough$471$623$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$741$1,255$1,512
Clean$661$1,119$1,353
Average$501$849$1,036
Rough$341$578$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$854$1,294$1,512
Clean$762$1,155$1,353
Average$578$875$1,036
Rough$393$596$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,194$1,581$1,769
Clean$1,065$1,411$1,584
Average$807$1,070$1,212
Rough$550$729$841
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$827$1,358$1,624
Clean$738$1,211$1,454
Average$559$919$1,113
Rough$381$626$772
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$705$1,242$1,512
Clean$629$1,108$1,353
Average$477$840$1,036
Rough$324$572$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$951$1,385$1,599
Clean$848$1,235$1,431
Average$643$937$1,096
Rough$438$638$760
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$617$1,211$1,512
Clean$550$1,081$1,353
Average$417$819$1,036
Rough$284$558$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$554$1,188$1,512
Clean$494$1,060$1,353
Average$375$804$1,036
Rough$255$547$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$700$1,239$1,512
Clean$624$1,106$1,353
Average$473$838$1,036
Rough$322$571$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$969$1,530$1,810
Clean$864$1,365$1,620
Average$655$1,035$1,240
Rough$446$705$860
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$858$1,318$1,548
Clean$765$1,176$1,385
Average$580$892$1,060
Rough$395$607$735
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,195$1,824$2,136
Clean$1,066$1,627$1,912
Average$808$1,234$1,463
Rough$550$840$1,015
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,295$1,602$1,745
Clean$1,155$1,429$1,562
Average$875$1,083$1,196
Rough$596$738$829
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,323 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,323 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $888 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,323 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series ranges from $458 to $1,724, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.