Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,577
|$1,816
|Clean
|$976
|$1,407
|$1,625
|Average
|$740
|$1,067
|$1,244
|Rough
|$504
|$727
|$863
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,423
|$1,701
|Clean
|$774
|$1,269
|$1,523
|Average
|$587
|$963
|$1,165
|Rough
|$400
|$656
|$808
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$878
|$1,337
|$1,565
|Clean
|$784
|$1,193
|$1,401
|Average
|$594
|$905
|$1,072
|Rough
|$404
|$616
|$744
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,544
|$1,841
|Clean
|$847
|$1,378
|$1,648
|Average
|$642
|$1,045
|$1,261
|Rough
|$437
|$712
|$875
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$859
|$1,295
|$1,512
|Clean
|$766
|$1,156
|$1,353
|Average
|$581
|$876
|$1,036
|Rough
|$396
|$597
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$1,483
|$1,724
|Clean
|$888
|$1,323
|$1,543
|Average
|$673
|$1,003
|$1,181
|Rough
|$458
|$683
|$819
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$682
|$1,233
|$1,512
|Clean
|$608
|$1,100
|$1,353
|Average
|$461
|$834
|$1,036
|Rough
|$314
|$568
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$798
|$1,274
|$1,512
|Clean
|$712
|$1,136
|$1,353
|Average
|$540
|$862
|$1,036
|Rough
|$367
|$587
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$608
|$1,207
|$1,512
|Clean
|$542
|$1,077
|$1,353
|Average
|$411
|$817
|$1,036
|Rough
|$280
|$556
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,668
|$1,984
|Clean
|$925
|$1,488
|$1,775
|Average
|$701
|$1,128
|$1,359
|Rough
|$477
|$769
|$942
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,321
|$1,532
|Clean
|$798
|$1,178
|$1,372
|Average
|$605
|$893
|$1,050
|Rough
|$412
|$609
|$728
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$929
|$1,509
|$1,798
|Clean
|$829
|$1,346
|$1,610
|Average
|$628
|$1,020
|$1,232
|Rough
|$428
|$695
|$854
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,271
|$1,512
|Clean
|$705
|$1,134
|$1,353
|Average
|$534
|$860
|$1,036
|Rough
|$364
|$586
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$867
|$1,338
|$1,571
|Clean
|$773
|$1,193
|$1,406
|Average
|$586
|$905
|$1,077
|Rough
|$399
|$616
|$747
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,182
|$2,144
|$2,629
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,913
|$2,353
|Average
|$799
|$1,450
|$1,801
|Rough
|$544
|$988
|$1,249
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,353
|$1,512
|Clean
|$912
|$1,207
|$1,353
|Average
|$692
|$915
|$1,036
|Rough
|$471
|$623
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$741
|$1,255
|$1,512
|Clean
|$661
|$1,119
|$1,353
|Average
|$501
|$849
|$1,036
|Rough
|$341
|$578
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$854
|$1,294
|$1,512
|Clean
|$762
|$1,155
|$1,353
|Average
|$578
|$875
|$1,036
|Rough
|$393
|$596
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,194
|$1,581
|$1,769
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,411
|$1,584
|Average
|$807
|$1,070
|$1,212
|Rough
|$550
|$729
|$841
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$827
|$1,358
|$1,624
|Clean
|$738
|$1,211
|$1,454
|Average
|$559
|$919
|$1,113
|Rough
|$381
|$626
|$772
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,242
|$1,512
|Clean
|$629
|$1,108
|$1,353
|Average
|$477
|$840
|$1,036
|Rough
|$324
|$572
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$951
|$1,385
|$1,599
|Clean
|$848
|$1,235
|$1,431
|Average
|$643
|$937
|$1,096
|Rough
|$438
|$638
|$760
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,211
|$1,512
|Clean
|$550
|$1,081
|$1,353
|Average
|$417
|$819
|$1,036
|Rough
|$284
|$558
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,188
|$1,512
|Clean
|$494
|$1,060
|$1,353
|Average
|$375
|$804
|$1,036
|Rough
|$255
|$547
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$700
|$1,239
|$1,512
|Clean
|$624
|$1,106
|$1,353
|Average
|$473
|$838
|$1,036
|Rough
|$322
|$571
|$718
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,530
|$1,810
|Clean
|$864
|$1,365
|$1,620
|Average
|$655
|$1,035
|$1,240
|Rough
|$446
|$705
|$860
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,318
|$1,548
|Clean
|$765
|$1,176
|$1,385
|Average
|$580
|$892
|$1,060
|Rough
|$395
|$607
|$735
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,824
|$2,136
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,627
|$1,912
|Average
|$808
|$1,234
|$1,463
|Rough
|$550
|$840
|$1,015
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,295
|$1,602
|$1,745
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,429
|$1,562
|Average
|$875
|$1,083
|$1,196
|Rough
|$596
|$738
|$829