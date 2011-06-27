  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Escape
  4. Used 2009 Ford Escape
  5. Appraisal value

2009 Ford Escape Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,204$4,499$5,299
Clean$3,014$4,224$4,961
Average$2,632$3,674$4,286
Rough$2,251$3,124$3,610
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,466$3,422$4,014
Clean$2,319$3,213$3,758
Average$2,026$2,795$3,247
Rough$1,732$2,376$2,735
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,587$3,401$3,908
Clean$2,433$3,193$3,659
Average$2,125$2,777$3,160
Rough$1,818$2,361$2,662
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,485$4,832$5,667
Clean$3,277$4,537$5,305
Average$2,862$3,946$4,583
Rough$2,448$3,355$3,860
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,323$4,631$5,442
Clean$3,125$4,348$5,095
Average$2,730$3,782$4,401
Rough$2,334$3,216$3,707
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,210$4,166$4,763
Clean$3,019$3,912$4,460
Average$2,637$3,402$3,852
Rough$2,255$2,893$3,245
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,914$3,730$4,241
Clean$2,741$3,502$3,971
Average$2,394$3,046$3,430
Rough$2,047$2,590$2,889
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,952$3,844$4,400
Clean$2,776$3,609$4,120
Average$2,425$3,139$3,559
Rough$2,074$2,669$2,998
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,232$4,516$5,310
Clean$3,040$4,240$4,971
Average$2,655$3,687$4,294
Rough$2,270$3,135$3,617
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,885$4,171$4,963
Clean$2,713$3,916$4,647
Average$2,370$3,406$4,014
Rough$2,027$2,896$3,381
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,948$3,755$4,260
Clean$2,772$3,526$3,989
Average$2,422$3,066$3,445
Rough$2,071$2,607$2,902
Sell my 2009 Ford Escape with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Escape near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Ford Escape on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,193 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Escape is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,193 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Ford Escape, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Ford Escape with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,433 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,193 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Ford Escape. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Ford Escape and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Ford Escape ranges from $1,818 to $3,908, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Ford Escape is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.