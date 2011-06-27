Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,204
|$4,499
|$5,299
|Clean
|$3,014
|$4,224
|$4,961
|Average
|$2,632
|$3,674
|$4,286
|Rough
|$2,251
|$3,124
|$3,610
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,466
|$3,422
|$4,014
|Clean
|$2,319
|$3,213
|$3,758
|Average
|$2,026
|$2,795
|$3,247
|Rough
|$1,732
|$2,376
|$2,735
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,587
|$3,401
|$3,908
|Clean
|$2,433
|$3,193
|$3,659
|Average
|$2,125
|$2,777
|$3,160
|Rough
|$1,818
|$2,361
|$2,662
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,485
|$4,832
|$5,667
|Clean
|$3,277
|$4,537
|$5,305
|Average
|$2,862
|$3,946
|$4,583
|Rough
|$2,448
|$3,355
|$3,860
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,323
|$4,631
|$5,442
|Clean
|$3,125
|$4,348
|$5,095
|Average
|$2,730
|$3,782
|$4,401
|Rough
|$2,334
|$3,216
|$3,707
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,210
|$4,166
|$4,763
|Clean
|$3,019
|$3,912
|$4,460
|Average
|$2,637
|$3,402
|$3,852
|Rough
|$2,255
|$2,893
|$3,245
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,914
|$3,730
|$4,241
|Clean
|$2,741
|$3,502
|$3,971
|Average
|$2,394
|$3,046
|$3,430
|Rough
|$2,047
|$2,590
|$2,889
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,952
|$3,844
|$4,400
|Clean
|$2,776
|$3,609
|$4,120
|Average
|$2,425
|$3,139
|$3,559
|Rough
|$2,074
|$2,669
|$2,998
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape Limited 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,232
|$4,516
|$5,310
|Clean
|$3,040
|$4,240
|$4,971
|Average
|$2,655
|$3,687
|$4,294
|Rough
|$2,270
|$3,135
|$3,617
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLS 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,885
|$4,171
|$4,963
|Clean
|$2,713
|$3,916
|$4,647
|Average
|$2,370
|$3,406
|$4,014
|Rough
|$2,027
|$2,896
|$3,381
Estimated values
2009 Ford Escape XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,948
|$3,755
|$4,260
|Clean
|$2,772
|$3,526
|$3,989
|Average
|$2,422
|$3,066
|$3,445
|Rough
|$2,071
|$2,607
|$2,902