Used 2006 Ford Freestyle Consumer Reviews

One of the best vehicles I've owned Jay Roig , 10/23/2016 SE 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful My daughter bought this vehicle used when it had 80,000 miles. She put 100,000 miles on it. All she did was change the oil. I got it at 180,000 miles and is now at 220,075 miles. It's not a drag racer but it can get up and go when needed. It's a rather plain looking family car when you compare it to other newer wagons and SUV's but it's got clean lines and still has a solid feel on the road. My only complaint (daughters too), was the air conditioner. It stopped pumping out cool air when the vehicle was idling. Unfortunately dealers do not repair anything anymore. They wanted to replace the entire system ($2,200 plus). From my research I learned the problem was a valve and/or spring, located under a plate on the back of the compressor, called a Scroll Valve. The problem exists on other Ford models that use the same compressor. So I bought the valve on the internet, about $20, and had a local mechanic drain what was left of the Freon, install the new scroll valve and its attachments, and charge up the system. The A/C blew my socks off. This vehicle is a keeper. The CVT took some getting used to but it has not given me, or my daughter, any problems. The CVT was given a fluid change shortly after I got it. Its first and only to date. Also had the radiator flushed and new brake pads installed about the same time. I'm looking to keep my Freestyle until it gets to at least 250,000 miles, but in all probability 300,000 miles or more. My next order of business is to take it in for a tune-up (its never had one). To paraphrase an old saying: Why buy a new one when the old one still works - and there are no monthly payments to make? Update... all good things must come to an end. at about the 230,000 mile mark, my wife decided she needed a new vehicle (a 2019 Subaru Ascent) and this time, she was going to pay for it (cash, in full even). And because I've been the most perfect of husbands, she wanted me to have her 2012 Chev Equinox, with all the bells and whistles. So the my Ford Freestyle was retired to the back yard. Well, for about 3 weeks anyway. The car still had its get up and go, a good body with no rust, and was reliable as usual, so I donated it to my Public Radio Station. Hope its serving someone else as faithfully as it served me. It was "the best" vehicle I ever owned up 'til the day it left. Good bye old paint. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Ford finally got it right! cincyrod , 07/20/2006 37 of 38 people found this review helpful I'm one of those people who will not (typically) consider purchasing an American car. I normally buy Honda's. However, with the price of a base model Honda Pilot selling for over $28,000, I did my homework and found a LOADED Freestyle for about the same money. What a nice car! It has everything we were looking for (3rd row seating, dvd player, leather, etc.) without having to purchase a large SUV or a minivan. We love this vehicle! My only complaint is the fact that the roof rails are not made to hold anything; they are there simply there for aesthetic value. Basically, the roof rails are unable to accommodate a roof luggage/cargo carrier.

I love this car whitetigerlady , 05/05/2015 Limited 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl CVT) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I love this car - I purchased in in 2009 from a dealer with 50,000ish miles on it. There was one issue with the transmission 3 years ago that was repaired by the ford dealership for free because it was a recall issue, other than that, I have replaced the tires twice and the breaks once...just last month...My Gypsy as I call her - the GPS is very outdated LOL - now has 192000 miles and is still going pretty strong. I get my oil changed every 5K miles and use high mileage oil and that's it - I love driving a worry free vehicle. My only issue is they don't make them anymore and I have no idea what to replace her with when her time finally is up - I just hope that's not for another 200K :-) unfortunately someone ran a stop sign and totaled my Gypsy - the good new is as hard as she hit me no one was injured. I wish Ford still made this vehicle - I would buy it again and again...I would never own anything else. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Transmission is a time bomb tsliberty , 05/20/2015 SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Our 2006 Freestlye had 65,000 miles on it. Just paid it off. Transmission died without any warning. Dead in the middle of the street. Called the dealer, they said that they don't make that transmission anymore so they would have to find a rebuilt one. and it will cost $7,000+! We thought that was a bit high, so we called around and every place told us the same or that they wouldn't even attempt it. Great. Talked to Ford and they offered to pay for $3,000 of the repair cost. Still a very expensive fix for a car with only 65,000 miles. They warrantied the transmission for another 50,000 miles. But we sold it within a few months since I was too paranoid to drive it very far from home. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability