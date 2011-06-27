Used 2016 Ford Focus Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best. Purchase. Ever. ilan , 09/04/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 69 of 71 people found this review helpful Recently chose a Focus as my first new car (SE sedan w/ the 4-cylinder and a manual transmission) after having driven the Mazda3, Golf, Jetta, Elantra, Forte, Cruze, Civic, Corolla and Lancer. Being a driving enthusiast (albeit on a serious budget) I found all but the Ford, Mazda 3 and the VW's to be pretty awful. In the case of the Focus it is for all intents and purposes the same car that I recently drove in Portugal and feels very much like a small European sports sedan. Steering is precise, handling is stellar for what it is, the interior is of high quality (with a bit of a playful, cockpit-like feel), the ride is taught and compliant, the 4-banger produces adequate power and and there's very little road noise compared to the competition. The fact that I paid less than $13,000 (with incentives and rebates) for such an experience is well...pleasingly ridiculous every day. That it came with nicer wheels and tires than the Mazda3 or Jetta (16" alloys with Continentals) and all the basic power and infotainment options including a backup camera, etc. just sweetened the deal. Yes, the VW's are more refined and the Mazda is a bit more playful but for those that love to drive value-wise the Focus blows everything else out of the water. I almost got the Jetta turbo but in the end was happy spending thousands less for a lot of fun while supporting American manufacturing (the Focus is built in Michigan) versus a company that knowingly poisoned the planet and deceived millions of consumers. Yes I was aware of the reliability issues surrounding the dual-clutch transmission and although I understand things have gotten better, I dealt with my concerns by getting the manual I wanted anyway. My only serious gripes about the car is that I would love a center armrest that extends like the VW's and the backseat couldn't possibly be any tighter and miserable than it is. Overall though I couldn't be happier with my purchase and highly recommend the Focus to anyone who loves to drive but doesn't have the funds to spring for a GTI, WRX or ST. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Se Sport Sedan w/ Auto 6 Speed Ford333 , 02/28/2017 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful As a 60+ year old car nut, former club racer & ASE Master Certified Mechanic, I believe that I can give useful buyer's information on this new revised Focus. First off, the car has been great with no major trouble issue after 20K miles of driving both heavy city traffic and freeway driving. On the freeway I am currently getting up to 42 mpg if I keep my speed down. The car has no squeeks, raddles, or any non-new car noises of any kind. With the 6-Speed Auto transmission, you must remember that it is a Manual with electronic auto shifting and not a fluid auto transmission. The reason for this is that mechanically the dry clutch does not fully disengage at stops when in drive. That was designed that way on purpose in order to mimick a fluid type automatic transmission "creep". The downside is that you have not only increase wear during long stops, but as and example my incident a while back as follows. One night out in town during stop and go hilly traffic, as I was trying to park in a space on a hill, the overheat transmission light came on and the transmission refuse to move. I had to put it into park and wait 10+ minutes to allow the clutch to cool down enough before putting it back into gear. Best advice is to put the transmission into neutral during long stop lights and stalled traffic to help prevent overheating. Also noted it helped to manually put the Sport shift gear selection into 1st gear when creeping up a hill behind multiple cars in order to reduce the clutch from having to become partually disengauged ( Normal ) during a possible upshift on slow speeds when you know that the car ahead is going to stop or slow down ( Equals wasted shift.). Otherwise the car handles very sporty and brakes excellent, a very driver's type of car on any type of roads. Very good interior and seats with ony grips of needing a little more rear foot room and the unable to fold the rear seats flat. I do like the trunk space of the sedan along with a usable spare donut tire ( Some more expensive cars do not have a spare tire!).

They fixed the transmission perfectly on these. Bruce Cummings , 09/24/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful No more off-line hesitancy or stuttering from the automatic transmissions of these new Focuses. Ford FINALLY fixed that multi-year problem for good. The new one here is silky-smooth. Of course the rest of the car was already competitive, and a great value during rebate time. Watch for aggressive small-car promotions from Ford to maintain their corporate average fuel economy in light of their booming truck and SUV sales. They're GIVING away Focuses and Fiestas.

Focus Titanium Frank , 05/18/2016 Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) 27 of 30 people found this review helpful Traded a 2016 Mazda CX-5 Gran Touring in for the Focus. Mazda was a POS! Too many problems that dealer couldn't find anything wrong. Anyways...the Focus is a great little car. Rides smooth, quite and gets great gas mileage. I'm getting 33.9 MPG. I drive about 75 miles to and from work each day and I like the savings on gas. Now for the bad. Not much storage up front. The cubby hole in front of the shifter is useless. It's so small I can't use it. The console storage is also small. Both need to bigger. Inside the cup holders there are these rubber things to help hold cups in place. They are very troublesome because they hold your cup too tight and when I reach for my drink, I often pull the top off and spill it. But I will cut them out with a razor blade. No self dimming rear view mirror. Lately the car shutters when accelerating from a slow roll or stopping from a slow roll. Will take to Ford to see what the problem is. Overall I'm pleased with the car. It's just a car and gets me from point A to point B. That's all I need. UPDATE: 5/22/18...Discovered Ford knew the transmissions were bad they were putting in Focus. Took to Ford dealer, reprogrammed and ran great for a while. Now it's doing it again. The headliner now has spots on it like it's mold or mildew.